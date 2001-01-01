 Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More Franchise Opportunity
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More Franchise Opportunity

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $50,000
Net Worth: $300,000
Franchise Fee: $39,500
Total Investment: $192,434 - $267,934
Royalty Fee: 6%
Advertising Fee: 1 ½% of Total Sales

Available Markets:


United States: AL, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WV, WI, WY

Big Frog's proven-and-tested business model allows you to take charge of your financial future with a business concept that offers unlimited revenue opportunities. Big Frog allows you to balance work-and-family life. It is a recession-resistant retail concept that enables you to operate a store with minimal employees and low inventory.

Big Frog Custom T-Shirts Franchise Opportunity

Why Choose Big Frog?

There are many reasons why owning a Big Frog franchise is a worthy investment. We are a turnkey business with an easy-to-follow business model. Here are some of the top reasons why Big Frog is the right franchise opportunity for you.

  • Low-Cost, High Volume - Own a Big Frog business at an average investment of $200,000, including working capital.
  • Proven Concept - 14 years in the business
  • Multiple Revenue Streams - Unlimited revenue potential, attracting both B-to-C and B-to-B markets
  • Recession-Resistant - Everyone wears a t-shirt!
  • Minimal Overhead & Low Inventory - Operate with just 2 to 3 team members and maintain low inventory
  • High Repeat-And-Referral Customer Base - 70+% of our customers are repeat and referral customers
  • Minimal Retail Footprint - 1,200 square feet retail storefront
  • Cash Business - Fully operate a "no receivables, cash business"
  • People Business - Big Frog is more than a business, it's a lifestyle!
  • Daylight Operating Hours - 9 AM - 6 PM weekday retail hours with limited weekend hours
  • $25 Billion Industry - Wide growth and profitability opportunities with a multi-billion-dollar industry globally

Big Frog Custom T-Shirts Franchise Opportunity

Training & Support

  • Big Frog University
  • Big Frog University for Managers
  • Center of Excellence Training
  • Frog-A-Thon Annual Conference
  • Comprehensive Manuals
  • E-Learning & Webinars
  • Coaching and Strategic Partners

Are You The Right Fit?

The best Big Frog franchise owner is friendly and outgoing, involved in their community or willing to become involved, and isn't afraid of meeting people in local schools, businesses, non-profits, and other organizations. Franchise owners are also "A players" with strong leadership skill sets and have a solid business acumen to drive sound business decisions.

Big Frog Custom T-Shirts Franchise Opportunity

Add to Request List

This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.

Request Information

Looking for more information about Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.

Please send me email updates on the latest Franchise News and Opportunities

By submitting this form, you give consent for Franchising.com to provide the information above to Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More so they may contact you via SMS, phone or email. View our Privacy Policy for more information.


Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters