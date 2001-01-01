Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$50,000
|Net Worth:
|$300,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$39,500
|Total Investment:
|$192,434 - $267,934
|Royalty Fee:
|6%
|Advertising Fee:
|1 ½% of Total Sales
United States: AL, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WV, WI, WY
Big Frog's proven-and-tested business model allows you to take charge of your financial future with a business concept that offers unlimited revenue opportunities. Big Frog allows you to balance work-and-family life. It is a recession-resistant retail concept that enables you to operate a store with minimal employees and low inventory.
Why Choose Big Frog?
There are many reasons why owning a Big Frog franchise is a worthy investment. We are a turnkey business with an easy-to-follow business model. Here are some of the top reasons why Big Frog is the right franchise opportunity for you.
Training & Support
Are You The Right Fit?
The best Big Frog franchise owner is friendly and outgoing, involved in their community or willing to become involved, and isn't afraid of meeting people in local schools, businesses, non-profits, and other organizations. Franchise owners are also "A players" with strong leadership skill sets and have a solid business acumen to drive sound business decisions.
