Bloom Academy Franchise Opportunity

Grow Your Own Way

Few investment opportunities offer both the personal and financial rewards of a childcare franchise. This is a purpose-driven journey, a respected career that cultivates learning while enriching young minds. Our winning framework supports your growth along the way.

A Blooming Industry

According to Grandview Research, the U.S. child care market was valued at USD 60.4 billion in 2022, and is expected to grow over 4% from 2023 to 2030. The early education market is blooming!

Who We Are

Florida mom, Casey Kennedy was unable to find an early childcare option that aligned with the needs of modern parents. She quickly recognized a gap in the market for more individualized, curiosity-driven education within the classroom. So, she began establishing a curriculum that fosters the development of well-rounded, confident children through a screen-free standard that prioritizes engagement and creativity over digital distractions, a robust nature initiative, and a comprehensive music program.

Fast forward 12 years and several abundantly successful, high-demand locations, Bloom Academy has realized its bigger mission: to create the best possible environment for children to learn through a dynamic framework that adapts to each child's interests and growth stages. We invite you to consider joining us as we grow with vitality across Florida, Georgia and the Southeastern market.

Why Bloom?

Bloom's Tribe - Join a loving, caring and trusted team with a successful track record and admirable reputation.

Flexibility - Own the real estate or lease a location with our two childcare franchise models that fit your market.

Reasonable Fees - We offer reasonable franchise fees with a long franchise term and renewal options.

Locations - We have Tier 1 markets and locations available NOW with premium market positioning.

Join Early - Get in on the early stage with this ground floor franchise opportunity with committed, experienced leadership.

Two School Models

Bloom Academy Boutique

The Boutique model is designed as a premium child care experience for discerning parents seeking bespoke care and development for their child. The uniquely low student-teacher ratio offers children individual teacher attention designed to impact cognitive, physical, social and emotional development, thereby elevating the prestige and demand for the learning school.

Bloom Academy Signature

Today 15 million children under the age of 6 have both parents in the workforce, with 11 million in non-parental care. 45% of suburban communities are considered child care deserts. That’s where the Signature Model comes in, robust, but thoughtful and personal with the care and developmental approach that exists in the Boutique Model.

