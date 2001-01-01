 Bloom Academy Franchise Opportunity
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Bloom Academy Franchise Opportunity

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $500,000 - $1,500,000
Net Worth: $1,500,000 - $4,000,000
Franchise Fee: $50,000 - $70,000
Total Investment: $783,502 - $8,811,500
Royalty Fee: 5%-7%

Available Markets:


United States: FL, GA

Grow With Us and serve the community by owning a childcare franchise that is not just a business venture, it's an investment in the future and a commitment to providing an essential service to the community.

Grow Your Own Way

Few investment opportunities offer both the personal and financial rewards of a childcare franchise. This is a purpose-driven journey, a respected career that cultivates learning while enriching young minds. Our winning framework supports your growth along the way.

A Blooming Industry

According to Grandview Research, the U.S. child care market was valued at USD 60.4 billion in 2022, and is expected to grow over 4% from 2023 to 2030. The early education market is blooming!

Who We Are

Bloom Academy Children's Daycare Franchise OpportunityFlorida mom, Casey Kennedy was unable to find an early childcare option that aligned with the needs of modern parents. She quickly recognized a gap in the market for more individualized, curiosity-driven education within the classroom. So, she began establishing a curriculum that fosters the development of well-rounded, confident children through a screen-free standard that prioritizes engagement and creativity over digital distractions, a robust nature initiative, and a comprehensive music program.

Fast forward 12 years and several abundantly successful, high-demand locations, Bloom Academy has realized its bigger mission: to create the best possible environment for children to learn through a dynamic framework that adapts to each child's interests and growth stages. We invite you to consider joining us as we grow with vitality across Florida, Georgia and the Southeastern market.

Why Bloom?

  • Bloom's Tribe - Join a loving, caring and trusted team with a successful track record and admirable reputation.
  • Flexibility - Own the real estate or lease a location with our two childcare franchise models that fit your market.
  • Reasonable Fees - We offer reasonable franchise fees with a long franchise term and renewal options.
  • Locations - We have Tier 1 markets and locations available NOW with premium market positioning.
  • Join Early - Get in on the early stage with this ground floor franchise opportunity with committed, experienced leadership.

Two School Models

Bloom Academy Children's Daycare Franchise OpportunityBloom Academy Boutique

The Boutique model is designed as a premium child care experience for discerning parents seeking bespoke care and development for their child. The uniquely low student-teacher ratio offers children individual teacher attention designed to impact cognitive, physical, social and emotional development, thereby elevating the prestige and demand for the learning school.

Bloom Academy Signature

Today 15 million children under the age of 6 have both parents in the workforce, with 11 million in non-parental care. 45% of suburban communities are considered child care deserts. That’s where the Signature Model comes in, robust, but thoughtful and personal with the care and developmental approach that exists in the Boutique Model.

Contact Us

Are you interested in building your own legacy and owning a child care franchise that is both emotionally and financially rewarding? Fill out the form to learn more about franchising with Bloom Academy today.

Add to Request List

This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.

Request Information

Looking for more information about Bloom Academy? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.

Please send me email updates on the latest Franchise News and Opportunities

By submitting this form, you give consent for Franchising.com to provide the information above to Bloom Academy so they may contact you via SMS, phone or email. View our Privacy Policy for more information.


﻿
Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters