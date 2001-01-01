Bloom Academy Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$500,000 - $1,500,000
|Net Worth:
|$1,500,000 - $4,000,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$50,000 - $70,000
|Total Investment:
|$783,502 - $8,811,500
|Royalty Fee:
|5%-7%
Available Markets:
United States: FL, GA
|
Grow With Us and serve the community by owning a childcare franchise that is not just a business venture, it's an investment in the future and a commitment to providing an essential service to the community.
Grow Your Own Way
Few investment opportunities offer both the personal and financial rewards of a childcare franchise. This is a purpose-driven journey, a respected career that cultivates learning while enriching young minds. Our winning framework supports your growth along the way.
A Blooming Industry
According to Grandview Research, the U.S. child care market was valued at USD 60.4 billion in 2022, and is expected to grow over 4% from 2023 to 2030. The early education market is blooming!
Who We Are
Florida mom, Casey Kennedy was unable to find an early childcare option that aligned with the needs of modern parents. She quickly recognized a gap in the market for more individualized, curiosity-driven education within the classroom. So, she began establishing a curriculum that fosters the development of well-rounded, confident children through a screen-free standard that prioritizes engagement and creativity over digital distractions, a robust nature initiative, and a comprehensive music program.
Fast forward 12 years and several abundantly successful, high-demand locations, Bloom Academy has realized its bigger mission: to create the best possible environment for children to learn through a dynamic framework that adapts to each child's interests and growth stages. We invite you to consider joining us as we grow with vitality across Florida, Georgia and the Southeastern market.
Why Bloom?
Two School Models
Bloom Academy Boutique
The Boutique model is designed as a premium child care experience for discerning parents seeking bespoke care and development for their child. The uniquely low student-teacher ratio offers children individual teacher attention designed to impact cognitive, physical, social and emotional development, thereby elevating the prestige and demand for the learning school.
Bloom Academy Signature
Today 15 million children under the age of 6 have both parents in the workforce, with 11 million in non-parental care. 45% of suburban communities are considered child care deserts. That’s where the Signature Model comes in, robust, but thoughtful and personal with the care and developmental approach that exists in the Boutique Model.
Contact Us
Are you interested in building your own legacy and owning a child care franchise that is both emotionally and financially rewarding? Fill out the form to learn more about franchising with Bloom Academy today.
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
Request Information
Looking for more information about Bloom Academy? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.