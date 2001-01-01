 BoConcept Franchise Opportunity
BoConcept Franchise Opportunity

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $500,000
Net Worth: $1,500,000
Franchise Fee: $30,000

Available Markets:


United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
International Opportunities Available

BoConcept is a global brand with an outstanding reputation and demand worldwide.

Affordable Premium

This is our market positioning - our commitment to open our brand up to a broader audience, whilst continuing to retain our aspirational positioning within the marketplace.

Customisable Collections

BoConcept Franchise OpportunityOur contemporary furniture, lighting and accessories are based on Scandinavian design principles - a global trend that generates demand. They are conceived by some of the best designers in the business, including Morten Georgsen, Karim Rashid, Henrik Pedersen and nendo.

We offer a list of customisation options covering material, component, configuration, size and finish, and our Interior design service provides consumers with personalised advice and solutions that reflect their individuality.

Why join BoConcept?

  • Global brand, with an outstanding reputation and demand worldwide
  • Low Investment/High EBITDA
  • High ROI and transparent EXIT value
  • Business concept with a quick generating cash flow model
  • Exceptional training and support in all business areas (initial and ongoing)
  • Unique "Interior Design Service" - powerful tool to differentiate and upsell
  • Growing B2B sales channel - a very promising extra revenue business area

Investment opportunities

BoConcept Franchise OpportunityBoConcept is searching globally for Multi-Unit Franchise Partners with the intention and financial capacity to invest in several stores within an agreed geographic area.

Franchise partner profile

  • Existing multi-unit franchise owners or entrepreneurs with multi-unit mindset
  • Ability to build up an organization and commit to an ambitious store development plan
  • Sales and business management skills and a willingness to lead, delegate and motivate
  • Retail experience and interest for design can be a plus

Financial information and requirements

  • The start-up investment level for each BoConcept store starts at $500,000 USD, depending on size and location, which includes a Franchise Fee of $30,000 USD.
  • Ideal candidates should have Liquid Assets of at least $500,000 USD and Net Worth exceeding $1.5 Million USD, to be able to commit to an ambitious store development plan.
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.

