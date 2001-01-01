BoConcept Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$500,000
|Net Worth:
|$1,500,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$30,000
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
International Opportunities Available
|
BoConcept is a global brand with an outstanding reputation and demand worldwide.
Affordable Premium
This is our market positioning - our commitment to open our brand up to a broader audience, whilst continuing to retain our aspirational positioning within the marketplace.
Customisable Collections
Our contemporary furniture, lighting and accessories are based on Scandinavian design principles - a global trend that generates demand. They are conceived by some of the best designers in the business, including Morten Georgsen, Karim Rashid, Henrik Pedersen and nendo.
We offer a list of customisation options covering material, component, configuration, size and finish, and our Interior design service provides consumers with personalised advice and solutions that reflect their individuality.
Why join BoConcept?
Investment opportunities
BoConcept is searching globally for Multi-Unit Franchise Partners with the intention and financial capacity to invest in several stores within an agreed geographic area.
Franchise partner profile
Financial information and requirements
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
Request Information
Looking for more information about BoConcept? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.