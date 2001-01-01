BoConcept Franchise Opportunity

BoConcept is a global brand with an outstanding reputation and demand worldwide.

Affordable Premium

This is our market positioning - our commitment to open our brand up to a broader audience, whilst continuing to retain our aspirational positioning within the marketplace.

Customisable Collections

Our contemporary furniture, lighting and accessories are based on Scandinavian design principles - a global trend that generates demand. They are conceived by some of the best designers in the business, including Morten Georgsen, Karim Rashid, Henrik Pedersen and nendo.

We offer a list of customisation options covering material, component, configuration, size and finish, and our Interior design service provides consumers with personalised advice and solutions that reflect their individuality.

Why join BoConcept?

Global brand, with an outstanding reputation and demand worldwide

Low Investment/High EBITDA

High ROI and transparent EXIT value

Business concept with a quick generating cash flow model

Exceptional training and support in all business areas (initial and ongoing)

Unique "Interior Design Service" - powerful tool to differentiate and upsell

Growing B2B sales channel - a very promising extra revenue business area

Investment opportunities

BoConcept is searching globally for Multi-Unit Franchise Partners with the intention and financial capacity to invest in several stores within an agreed geographic area.

Franchise partner profile

Existing multi-unit franchise owners or entrepreneurs with multi-unit mindset

Ability to build up an organization and commit to an ambitious store development plan

Sales and business management skills and a willingness to lead, delegate and motivate

Retail experience and interest for design can be a plus

Financial information and requirements