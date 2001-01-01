Buddy's Home Furnishings Franchise Opportunity

The Buddy’s Story

In 1961, Buddy’s founder Norman Slatton decided to use his experience in sales at Sears, Roebuck and Co. to pioneer the lease-to-own business with a single aim: to make appliances in a retail setting more affordable.

Norman’s vision came to life that year with Buddy’s Bi-Rite in Tampa, FL, which grew into a chain of 43 furniture and appliance stores throughout Georgia and Florida in just 25 years.

Since then, Buddy’s has adopted the franchising model and grown its footprint to approximately 300 stores throughout the U.S. and Guam. The brand also expanded its product line to include furniture, electronics and home accessories while offering a new program that allows consumers to attain ownership of these goods through affordable payments without the constraints of traditional credit or financing.

Throughout its growth, Buddy’s Home Furnishings has built its business one satisfied customer at a time. Buddy’s is in the people business because it believes there’s something to be said for relationships with customers that aren’t built on transactions, but rather, trust.

Why Franchise With Buddy’s?

Simply put, Buddy’s is better! With families doing more at home with tighter budgets, Buddy’s business model is as essential as ever. Here are some additional reasons to consider franchising with Buddy’s: