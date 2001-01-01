 Buddy's Home Furnishings Franchise Opportunity
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Buddy's Home Furnishings Franchise Opportunity

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $150,000
Net Worth: $750,000
Franchise Fee: $25,000
Total Investment: $384,566 - $911,874
Royalty Fee: 6%

Available Markets:


United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WY

The Buddy’s Story

In 1961, Buddy’s founder Norman Slatton decided to use his experience in sales at Sears, Roebuck and Co. to pioneer the lease-to-own business with a single aim: to make appliances in a retail setting more affordable.

Norman’s vision came to life that year with Buddy’s Bi-Rite in Tampa, FL, which grew into a chain of 43 furniture and appliance stores throughout Georgia and Florida in just 25 years.

Since then, Buddy’s has adopted the franchising model and grown its footprint to approximately 300 stores throughout the U.S. and Guam. The brand also expanded its product line to include furniture, electronics and home accessories while offering a new program that allows consumers to attain ownership of these goods through affordable payments without the constraints of traditional credit or financing.

Throughout its growth, Buddy’s Home Furnishings has built its business one satisfied customer at a time. Buddy’s is in the people business because it believes there’s something to be said for relationships with customers that aren’t built on transactions, but rather, trust.

Why Franchise With Buddy’s?

Simply put, Buddy’s is better! With families doing more at home with tighter budgets, Buddy’s business model is as essential as ever. Here are some additional reasons to consider franchising with Buddy’s:

  • Exclusive territories available: You control the marketplace.
  • Multi-unit development opportunities: The opportunity to secure a multi-unit development territory for your Buddy’s Home Furnishings stores will allow you to benefit from economies of scale.
  • Recession resistant: Based on industry research, since 2008 the industry is growing annually 2-3 times faster than it had leading up to the most recent downturn in the U.S. economy.
  • In business for over 60 years: Although we may be a new name to franchising we are veterans of the industry. Buddy’s Home Furnishings has been in business since 1961. Although the times have changed, our core business principles and philosophies remain the same.
  • Cash flow business with tremendous ROI potential: Because we are in the leasing business, the benefits of depreciation are very attractive, and the typical store payback period is three years!
Add to Request List

This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.

Request Information

Looking for more information about Buddy's Home Furnishings? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.

Please send me email updates on the latest Franchise News and Opportunities

By submitting this form, you give consent for Franchising.com to provide the information above to Buddy's Home Furnishings so they may contact you via SMS, phone or email. View our Privacy Policy for more information.


Share This Page

Subscribe to Our Newsletters