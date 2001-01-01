CBD Authority Franchise Opportunity

Our Company

We are in the business of changing people’s lives. CBD Authority was founded to serve, educate, empower and improve our local communities, one client and success story at a time, through CBD related natural health solutions. From inception, CBD Authority’s customer service and sincerity has been at the forefront of its growth. This is realized through highly educated team members who share our goal of making a positive, meaningful impact in our communities. CBD Authority is the trusted, premier consultant of CBD education, consistently providing premium service and premium products at competitive prices. With our valued franchise business partners, we will educate and comfort our communities with a trusted health and wellness haven, as we embark on this incredible and noble journey together. At CBD Authority, we not only take great pride in creating happier and healthier clients through the best stores and business model in the industry, we take great pride in identifying and developing successful, determined franchise business owners while providing them the tools and opportunities to reach their personal and financial goals along the way. Be in business for yourself, but not by yourself, with CBD Authority as your partner.

Our Industry

The CBD industry, although relatively new to the mainstream community with the passing of the U.S. 2018 Farm Bill, has recently exploded in North America. Relatively non-existent just two years ago, experts project CBD sales to reach over $22 Billion USD by 2022 (Forbes).

Increasing awareness regarding health benefits pertaining to cannabidiol consumption is projected to foster the growth. High demand for cannabidiol in pharmaceutical formulations owing to its healing properties is anticipated to bode well for the consumer market as well. Research shows that more and more medical and trusted professionals are recommending CBD products to their clients for relief from several symptoms and as reactive and proactive product for overall health and wellbeing.

Growing hemp production along with rising demand for cannabidiol rich hemp biomass is projected to bolster the market growth even further. Increasing adoption of refined cannabidiol (CBD) products is expected to drive the product demand in extended run.CBD skin care products include moisturizers and creams, cleansers, serums, oils, and sunscreens. Anti-aging properties and effectiveness for all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone skin, is anticipated to drive the demand for cannabidiol in skin care and cosmetic products.

A number of national and regional well-respected retailers including Walgreens, CVS and Vitamin Shoppe are among the retailers who have recently begun carrying CBD products.

CBD focused specialty shops have quickly taken hold and have dominated local communities where education and trust are paramount to the consumer experience in a growing field. The CBD specialty shop segment is believed to be the fastest growing segment in the CBD marketplace.

Our Opportunity

Purchasing a CBD Authority franchise will give you the amazing opportunity to not only own your own business but provide you the daily satisfaction of profoundly changing lives while helping the community in which you live. The reward that comes with owning and operating a CBD Authority simply cannot be duplicated by traditional food or ordinary franchise concepts. When is the last time you could go home each day having accomplished something you are truly proud of?

In addition to selling quality CBD products and offering much needed industry education to your community, you will also enjoy the positive feedback from your customers as they thank you for changing their lives. Just as important CBD Authority can and will change your life. All CBD Authority Franchisees are part of a larger family! An experienced franchise family that is here to help and support you, while giving you the tools to ensure you have the best opportunity to succeed and reach your personal and business goals.

CBD Authority is in the business of changing lives. Yours (our Partner), and your customers (your Community).

Our Benefits

Be your own Boss in the exciting and growing multibillion CBD industry.

Innovative Online ordering profit sharing program in your geographical area.

Feel the self-satisfaction of offering a positive health and wellness business that helps your own community.

Feel the pride of being part of a company with highly motivated likeminded people working towards the same goals.

Be in control and in charge of your own financial success and lifestyle freedom!

Call to Action - Why CBD Authority?