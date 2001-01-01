City Wide Franchise Opportunity
Jeff and I saw firsthand through my work for City Wide Franchise Corporate how this business can provide real wealth opportunities for us; there is no greater endorsement than a former employee who decides to buy a franchise from the company! With City Wide, we get to make a difference in our community, not just for ourselves and our family, but for our clients and our team. The work is rewarding because we believe in what we are doing for our clients every day.
I fell in love with the Home Office team. I believed in the concept of the model. I loved the team’s professionalism, enthusiasm, integrity, ethics and, most importantly, family values. When we left [Discovery Day] I was scared we would not be selected. We were so excited when we got the call that we had been. It has been the best decision we have ever made for our family.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$140,000 - $200,000
|Net Worth:
|$500,000
|Total Investment:
|$200,000 - $400,000
Available Markets:
Canada: AB, BC, MB, NB, ON, SK
United States: AL, AR, CA, CT, DE, DC, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KY, LA, ME, MD, MI, MS, MO, MT, NV, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, PA, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI
International Opportunities Available
Your Dream Starts with City Wide
The idea has been on your mind for a long time and now you are ready to seriously dig in, ask questions and learn more about becoming a business owner. Are you tired of traveling away from home? Are you looking for an opportunity to build equity for yourself and not the corporate machine? Are you ready to control your own destiny and do something bigger for yourself, your family and your community? City Wide would love to meet you!
City Wide is a B2B recession-resistant, recurring revenue franchise concept in the United States and Canada built for sales leaders, not service operators. While most B2B franchise concepts are created to provide ONE service through their own inventory, equipment, and people, City Wide is the only "super concept" which can open doors and create revenue with more than 20 different services via independent contractors. Our owners have very few, if any, hourly workers, no equipment and no inventory. We bridge the gap between the needs of our clients and the workforce that provides the services, making huge impacts in both places.
Where Will Your Journey With Us Begin?
We all have our favorite destinations. Our favorite places to live. Sometimes we might even dream of starting over in a brand new city. Fortunately, City Wide has dozens of large, exclusive territories available all over the country. So whether you're looking to start right where you are today, or you're wanting to embark on an adventure in a new territory, we're here to help guide which location will fit you best.
Three Reasons to Own a City Wide Franchise
Why Franchisees Love City Wide?
City Wide provides:
If you want to have some questions answered and get a better understanding of how the City Wide model could be the next step in your professional career, let's connect today!
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
