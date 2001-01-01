City Wide Franchise Opportunity

Your Dream Starts with City Wide The idea has been on your mind for a long time and now you are ready to seriously dig in, ask questions and learn more about becoming a business owner. Are you tired of traveling away from home? Are you looking for an opportunity to build equity for yourself and not the corporate machine? Are you ready to control your own destiny and do something bigger for yourself, your family and your community? City Wide would love to meet you! City Wide is a B2B recession-resistant, recurring revenue franchise concept in the United States and Canada built for sales leaders, not service operators. While most B2B franchise concepts are created to provide ONE service through their own inventory, equipment, and people, City Wide is the only "super concept" which can open doors and create revenue with more than 20 different services via independent contractors. Our owners have very few, if any, hourly workers, no equipment and no inventory. We bridge the gap between the needs of our clients and the workforce that provides the services, making huge impacts in both places. Where Will Your Journey With Us Begin? We all have our favorite destinations. Our favorite places to live. Sometimes we might even dream of starting over in a brand new city. Fortunately, City Wide has dozens of large, exclusive territories available all over the country. So whether you're looking to start right where you are today, or you're wanting to embark on an adventure in a new territory, we're here to help guide which location will fit you best. Three Reasons to Own a City Wide Franchise Financial Opportunity

The economic potential of City Wide is strong. Based on the earnings claim in Item 19 of the Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) City Wide makes a compelling business model. For individuals willing to work hard, follow the system, and build a team around them, income and wealth goals and aspirations can be achieved.

The system at City Wide has been well-vetted and proven. City Wide has a model for success as a sales and management business operating in the building maintenance and commercial cleaning industry. We're the professional link between clients and contractors for commercial buildings and their maintenance and janitorial needs. We invite you, during your Discovery Day, to see the franchise-owned operation in Kansas City. In addition to seeing the first location, founded in 1961, we welcome you to validate with our franchisees by asking them about their experience including their challenges and successes.

City Wide offers an opportunity to achieve your lifestyle goals in balancing professional and personal demands. There is no question your launch will require an all-in tenacious effort with strategic "deep dives" into every facet of the business. Building your sales and management team and succeeding through others is the ultimate opportunity that will meet your lifestyle goals while capturing your fair share of the market and building a sustainable legacy business. Why Franchisees Love City Wide? City Wide provides: B2B sales and management model with no travel, hourly employees, equipment, or inventory

Unlimited recurring, compounding revenue opportunity with 20+ services to manage

Recession-resistant $100 billion industry

Exclusive, supersized, protected territories with 1 - 2 million in population

Exceptional operational support with a ratio of 1 support staff to 6 franchisees

High ROI: Average Unit Volume-$4.7 million (per 2020 FDD Item 19)

High ROI: Average Top Quartile-$10 million (per 2020 FDD Item 19)

A values-driven organization with a compelling purpose, passion, and commitment to positively impacting the lives of as many people as possible!