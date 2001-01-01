The Entrepreneur's Source Franchise Opportunity

The Entrepreneur's Source (TES), is a pioneer in the coaching space. TES became the first virtual coaching franchise when Visionary & Founder Terry Powell established it in 1998 to fulfill a need in the market, and over the last 36 years, has helped tens of thousands of individuals achieve their dreams of self-sufficiency. TES has assisted individuals looking to take back ownership of their careers, but aren't sure where to start. TES' Coaches provide education, awareness and discovery to their clients, helping them see how a franchise can be the vehicle that helps them achieve their personal income, lifestyle, wealth and equity goals.

The TES model is a proven system for driving strong results, developed from Terry Powell's personal experience as the first TES Coach for fourteen years before franchising, and has since seen over three decades of franchise success. TES Coaches focus on their client's "why," guiding them through a Discovery Experience to help them see how taking ownership of their careers is possible in ways they'd maybe never considered before. Career Ownership Coaches come from a variety of backgrounds and industries, but all of them have a strong desire to help others.

TES provides new franchisees a 12-week training program and the comprehensive program ensures franchisees are comfortable and confident with the TES approach to Career Ownership Coaching™, management and administration.

Peer Performance Groups - TES will connect you to a group of like-minded franchisees to brainstorm, share stories, tackle challenges and find success together.

Live, Ongoing Virtual Education - A regularly scheduled call with an expert helps keep you and your business on track to achieve the self-sufficiency you've been dreaming of. Get on-demand education to enhance your and your business' performance from the start and throughout your ownership journey.

Weekly Franchisor Spotlight Calls - With franchisors across every industry sector, you'll have plenty of possibilities to present to your clients.

Annual Conference - The conference gives the TES coaching network a chance to touch base on the latest and greatest in Career Ownership Coaching™.

"I love making a difference in my clients' lives. Knowing that I can help them and make their lives better is so powerful."

"I was never good at playing office politics. I thought if I kept my head down and did my job well, I'd be rewarded, but promotions and raises went to people who played the game. At The Entrepreneur's Source, there are no politics. We are constantly sharing ideas and encouraging each other."