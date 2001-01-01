The Entrepreneur's Source Franchise Opportunity
The Entrepreneur's Source (TES), is a pioneer in the coaching space. TES became the first virtual coaching franchise when Visionary & Founder Terry Powell established it in 1998 to fulfill a need in the market, and over the last 36 years, has helped tens of thousands of individuals achieve their dreams of self-sufficiency. TES has assisted individuals looking to take back ownership of their careers, but aren't sure where to start. TES' Coaches provide education, awareness and discovery to their clients, helping them see how a franchise can be the vehicle that helps them achieve their personal income, lifestyle, wealth and equity goals.
The TES model is a proven system for driving strong results, developed from Terry Powell's personal experience as the first TES Coach for fourteen years before franchising, and has since seen over three decades of franchise success. TES Coaches focus on their client's "why," guiding them through a Discovery Experience to help them see how taking ownership of their careers is possible in ways they'd maybe never considered before. Career Ownership Coaches come from a variety of backgrounds and industries, but all of them have a strong desire to help others.
TES provides new franchisees a 12-week training program and the comprehensive program ensures franchisees are comfortable and confident with the TES approach to Career Ownership Coaching™, management and administration.
"I love making a difference in my clients' lives. Knowing that I can help them and make their lives better is so powerful."
