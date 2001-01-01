 Express Employment Professionals Franchise Opportunity
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Express Employment Professionals Franchise Opportunity

Testimonials

I used to have a high-stress corporate job. Now I help people find work.

Garry Norris
Franchise Owner

Financial Information:

Net Worth: $250,000
Franchise Fee: $35,000

Available Markets:


Canada: AB, BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, ON, PE, PQ, SK, YT
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY

With an Express Employment Professionals franchise, you can put your well-honed business acumen to work. Express Franchise Owners pair people in their community with the jobs of their dreams - all while achieving theirs.

Express Employment Professionals is the #1 staffing franchise in North America as ranked by Entrepreneur magazine (2011 - 2020) and is a network of 830 successful offices in three countries generating $6M+ average annual sales in a $150B industry. Express Franchise Owners run a professional business with flexible weekday hours in a traditional business setting. Franchise Owners serve business customers by providing temporary and flexible staffing, evaluation and direct hire, professional/contract staffing, and management consulting for individuals and businesses.

No matter where you live, an Express franchise can answer a very real need--to help local businesses find qualified employees, and to help your neighbors find meaningful work. Express helps connect people with jobs and companies with employees.

The Express team gives Franchise Owners everything they need to be successful. Express Headquarters operates as the back-office administrators handling payroll funding, processing invoices, and other important paperwork for clients. This allows Franchise Owners to spend their time building relationships with local businesses in their community. Additionally, Express offers a wealth of leadership training programs and conferences for Franchise Owners and staff members to attend. From day one, Express helps Franchise Owners drive sales through tactical promotions. Reaching new clients is the key to growth, and Express will help you plan, open, and grow your business with targeted marketing strategies, as well as opening day planning and events.

With Express, the numbers are in your favor:

  • #1 Staffing Franchise by Entrepreneur MagazineAs the #1 Staffing Franchise by Entrepreneur magazine, Express consistently earns rave reviews for overall performance, support, and owner satisfaction.
  • Express has nearly 40 years of experience helping Franchise Owners grow their business.
  • The average length of franchise ownership is 17 years--they stay because they love what they do.
  • The average office places 600 job seekers annually, making Express a valuable part of communities large and small.
  • The Express leadership team has helped the brand dominate the industry and redefine success.
  • With 800+ locations, Express is 100% franchised - with no corporate locations, Express headquarters focuses entirely on Franchise Owner support, training, and business growth.
  • 100% payroll funded by Corporate - Franchise Owners do not invoice clients. Back-office administrative and processing duties are managed by Express International Headquarters.
Add to Request List

This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.

Request Information

Looking for more information about Express Employment Professionals? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.

Please send me email updates on the latest Franchise News and Opportunities

By submitting this form, you give consent for Franchising.com to provide the information above to Express Employment Professionals so they may contact you via phone or email. View our Privacy Policy for more information.


Share This Page

Subscribe to Our Newsletters

A Franchise Update Media Production
Franchise Update Media
P.O. Box 20547
San Jose, CA 95160
PH. (408) 402-5681
In Loving Memory Of Timothy Gardner (1987-2014)

Copyright © 2001 - 2020.
All Rights Reserved.