Express Employment Professionals Franchise Opportunity

With an Express Employment Professionals franchise, you can put your well-honed business acumen to work. Express Franchise Owners pair people in their community with the jobs of their dreams - all while achieving theirs.

Express Employment Professionals is the #1 staffing franchise in North America as ranked by Entrepreneur magazine (2011 - 2020) and is a network of 830 successful offices in three countries generating $6M+ average annual sales in a $150B industry. Express Franchise Owners run a professional business with flexible weekday hours in a traditional business setting. Franchise Owners serve business customers by providing temporary and flexible staffing, evaluation and direct hire, professional/contract staffing, and management consulting for individuals and businesses.

No matter where you live, an Express franchise can answer a very real need--to help local businesses find qualified employees, and to help your neighbors find meaningful work. Express helps connect people with jobs and companies with employees.

The Express team gives Franchise Owners everything they need to be successful. Express Headquarters operates as the back-office administrators handling payroll funding, processing invoices, and other important paperwork for clients. This allows Franchise Owners to spend their time building relationships with local businesses in their community. Additionally, Express offers a wealth of leadership training programs and conferences for Franchise Owners and staff members to attend. From day one, Express helps Franchise Owners drive sales through tactical promotions. Reaching new clients is the key to growth, and Express will help you plan, open, and grow your business with targeted marketing strategies, as well as opening day planning and events.

With Express, the numbers are in your favor: