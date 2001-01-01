Freshslice Pizza Franchise Opportunity
My wife and I took over an existing store and were immediately able to see results. We were able to DOUBLE the sales of the previous management within the first year! I came from the hospitality industry so I think my customer service background really helped. Within 14 months we were able to afford a second location. Freshslice has an excellent system in place for reducing overall operating costs and provides great brand recognition and support.
Financial Information:
|Franchise Fee:
|$25,000
|Total Investment:
|$180,000 - $450,000
Available Markets:
Canada: AB, BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, ON, PE, PQ, SK, YT
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
