Grand Comfort Franchise Opportunity

A Business Model That Drains the Competition.

Are you currently a licensed plumber

working in the company or have your own?

If so, Grand Comfort wants to hear from you! Tired of scrolling through plumbing jobs that offer $5,000 to $8, 000 per month from companies that won't appreciate you? Most service providers undervalue your skills and only pay a fraction of what you're earning them. There's a better path forward and a golden opportunity that flips this model on its head. Imagine owning your own plumbing company, earning $15,000+ per month and being your own boss WITHOUT the headaches of admin work, employee management and lead generation that come from operating a business. Building one of the fastest growing home services businesses in the country is an honor, but turning into a franchise is our labor of love.

Maxym Sereda, Co-Founder of Grand Comfort Instead, you focus on your core areas of sales and repair work as we handle everything else. It's an entirely new structure that empowers hard-working plumbers like you to earn ownership level income without the financial risks and responsibilities of actual ownership. Rather than buying a franchise for $50k+ to $400k+, we do things differently. We ask for a fair small payment upfront followed by a monthly fee from the profits you make. In exchange for this, here's what we bring to the table: Team of remote employees "Remote Dispatching Team" to help with customer communication and dispatching

"Scheduling Specialist" to schedule appointments and assist with planning your schedule

"Plumbing Supervisor" to provide help with advice when needed and to handle challenging situations with customers

"Success Manager" to help increase sales, improve closing rates and track performance.

"Marketing Specialist" to assist in generating business leads

"Online Reputation Specialist" to promote positive word-of-mouth and protect against poor customer feedback or reviews.

"Customer Satisfaction Specialist" to make sure all customers are fully satisfied with the company, willing to work you again and ready to refer new business.

Around 7-9 people in the office will be helping and supporting you on a daily basis. Full-service advertising and lead generation Receive in average 3 - 5 appointments per day, per technician, GUARANTEED!

Get access to our full-service advertising and reputation management services

You'll get upwards in average of 900-1,100 appointments per year without the stress of vetting marketing and advertising agencies.

You'll never have to think about marketing or advertising again as we bring guaranteed appointments to you. Access to a fully wrapped company van loaded with all necessary equipment like rodding machines and sewer cameras. Company iPad with the best management software system on the market pre-installed to help you create invoices, offer estimates, accept payments and apply for financing and dispatching. Accounting department and legal support made available when needed. Get instant brand authority, recognition and awareness through leveraging our company name and reputation. Receive a website and local business listings that come up with good reviews and as top search results for potential customers. We're providing hundreds of thousands of dollars in value in exchange for your one-time payment and monthly service fee from your profits. There's never been a way to earn this level of income without the risk and responsibility of business ownership... until now. This opportunity is reserved ONLY for serious prospects that are licensed plumbers and meet our set of experience qualifications.

***Please only submit your request for more information if you are a plumber. This opportunity is for plumbers-only. Thank you for your understanding. This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.