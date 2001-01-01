Green Home Solutions® Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$115,000
|Total Investment:
|$53,095 - $156,570
|Royalty Fee:
|10% - 7% tiered discount structure
|Advertising Fee:
|1% - 0.5% tiered discount structure
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
|
Get to know Green Home Solutions
Green Home Solutions is a growing indoor air quality franchise with 200+ locations across the country, providing comprehensive indoor air assessments, remediation treatments and analysis services that don't just cover the problem but resolve the problem at the source. Our disinfection services, mold remediation, odor removal, duct cleaning and air purification solutions create a clean indoor air environment in homes and businesses.
At Green Home Solutions, our franchise system provides support for Franchise Owners, helping them to become exceptional business owners. Our goal is to empower each Franchise Owner to reach their desired work-life balance, as well as their earning potential while improving the air we breathe in homes and local businesses. This has led to us being awarded and recognized as "Recession Proof" by leading industry experts. (Franchise Business Review, 2021)
Benefits of owning a Green Home Solutions Franchise:
Who makes an ideal Green Home Solutions Franchisee?
The cultural shift of prioritizing our health and well-being is here to stay. Because of this, services and solutions around indoor air quality will continue to be in demand. Check out the requirements below and see if you'd be a good fit for a thriving home service, mold removal and remediation franchise in a growing industry.
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
