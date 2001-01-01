iCode Computer School for Kids Franchise Opportunity

The door to the future is through technology. iCode Computer School for Kids teaches children to create technology--not just play with it. Our unique curricula, classrooms and programs equip K-12 students for a brighter future. iCode is STEAMing ahead (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Math). Join the fastest growing technology education franchise for kids--in your own iCode School. You have a heart for kids, your community, and our future.

What Does an iCode Computer School For Kids Franchise Cost?

To buy am franchise with iCode Computer School For Kids, you'll need to have at least $100,000 in liquid capital and a minimum net worth of $500,000. Franchiseesc an expect to make a total investment of $198,000 - $360,000. iCode Computer School For Kids charges a franchise fee of $35,000. They also offer third party financing, and a discount for veterans ($5,000 discount off the first franchise fee).*

The Computer Science Industry Is Exploding!

The future will demand innovators to solve ever-changing needs and opportunities. As a leader in computer science education, iCode's goal is to meet that demand by enriching the educational experience and capability of tomorrow's workforce. Through our approach, today's students gain the technical expertise, cognitive flexibility and real-world skills to be exceptional talent - for tomorrow.

iCode offers a STEAM-lined approach. We'll begin by giving you all the information you need, including our franchise documents, and answering all of your questions about our franchise business. Then we'll invite to attend a 'Discover Day' in-person visit to our Headquarters, followed by a mutual conversation about the financials involved with opening an iCode. When you feel comfortable moving forward, we will work with you through each step of the process: from finding and negotiating real estate, through design and construction, followed by complete training program led by our Training and Marketing staff.

What Kids Learn at iCode

Not only will your students learn the technical skills they'll need to compete in tomorrow's workforce - they'll learn vital soft skills like collaboration, critical thinking, and problem solving. Our programs include hands-on, project-based, and instructor-led classes that make computer science education exciting and fun!

How Kids Learn at iCode

iCode school campuses are outfitted in contemporary modern design, with bright colors and the latest tech that makes kids feel like they're heading into their own coworking space, not a classroom. With fun projects focusing on kid- centric topics like robotics construction, video games programming, and YouTube content creation--your iCode School will make learning fun. We use a martial arts-styled belt system for each level of learning and skills mastery. Students love earning each advancing Belt--and return for several years to reach their highest goal-the esteemed Black Belt.

How We Stand Out from The Competition

Sophisticated Locations -- Each iCode School has several classrooms which allow you to hold multiple classes at the same time. Each classroom features superior tech, from top-of-the-line Apple and PC computers and Chromebooks, to robotics, drones, 3D printers, and more.

-- Each iCode School has several classrooms which allow you to hold multiple classes at the same time. Each classroom features superior tech, from top-of-the-line Apple and PC computers and Chromebooks, to robotics, drones, 3D printers, and more. Multiple Profit Centers -- Our mainstay is our custom Belt Program, for regular weekly student sessions; we also offer a Path Program, for students who want to learn a specific topic; our Anytime Program allows students to advance at their own pace individually; and we have multiple Camps-Summer, Spring Break, Winter Break and more for students who want a fun day or a full week of impact-filled leaning and fun. We also offer on-site programs for elementary and middle schools in each territory, as we develop partnerships with school districts and teachers.

Ideal Candidate

Our franchise candidates are folks who understand the importance of technology, and the impact it has and will have on our future--especially on our children. Our owners come from multiple backgrounds: IT; business management; professional services or marketing positions. They participate in social and civic activities in their communities. They all know our future depends on preparing our kids for their futures using STEAM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Math). You don't need technology or teaching experience. You love children and their potential. You want to make a difference, you want a financially successful business, and you want to contribute to your own community. We're excited about your potential with us--in your own iCode Computer School for Kids!