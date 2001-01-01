iKids U Franchise Opportunity

iKids U®: A Children's Franchise That Has It All!

iKids U is a one-stop, after-school shop that meets the needs of schools, parents and students through a highly organized approach that provides a single point of contact for a variety of activities. Our franchise program allows you to bring iKids U to your community.

When you join iKids U, we can show you how to partner with local organizations to provide an exceptional, safe, and convenient program. iKids U can be tailored for each location and developed to fulfill the interests of students through a variety of educational, creative, and recreational activities.

Founded in 2007 by working parents who were committed to creating organized, customized, and enriching out-of-school programming, iKids U provides a complete suite of activities designed to expand on the education and growth of participating children. From STEM to STEAM and everything in-between, there's no end to the fun – or the opportunity for growth – at iKids U!

iKids U offers after-school care, enrichment classes, one on one services, and optional camps! Our model is well-planned, thoroughly proven and highly recommended and it's yours to leverage as an iKids U franchise owner.

Build Your Own Business with iKids U®

The iKids U franchise is both flexible and adaptable, so you can establish a work-life balance that is right for you and your family as you build your own business. The iKids U program follows the school calendar and summer is optional! Also, your franchise may be operated initially from a home office location, so you can save on many of the typical overhead expenses in the early phases of your growth.

Our convenient, timely and much-needed concept is designed to meet the needs of today's busy families. The convenience and flexibility of iKids U aligns with parent's work schedules, caters to different family dynamics, and works well with the generational trend of instant and onsite services. We have built on our experience over the years, across territories and school districts, with a reputation of quality and excellence so that you may build a successful business and serve local families in the best way possible.

High-quality curricula and multiple programs

The leadership team at iKids U has been organizing awesome after-school programming for over 10 years. We develop curricula and activities that delight kids and inspire learning. You can choose from a variety of enrichment, camp, and/or after-care options!

Our huge selection of children's programming gives you flexibility, allowing you to offer programs that suit the needs and wants of clients in your area or even you as the franchisee. In addition to writing curricula for the majority of our programs, we also work with other activity vendors to offer even more options. iKids U has it all!

Art

Brain Games

Chess

Cooking

Dance Drama

Fitness

Karate

Music

Robotics Science

Spanish

Sports

Tutoring

And More!

Make a Difference with iKids U®

You can help families right in your community while growing a positive future for yourself!

American school-aged youth spend more of their waking hours in discretionary activities than in school. So, it's no surprise that policymakers, educators and parents recognize the need for high-quality out-of-school programs and the importance these programs have in promoting children's growth and development.

Millions of kids across the United States need after-school programs that offer artistic, academic and physical enrichment. iKids U presents a unique approach to providing high-quality after-school programs through a network of passionate franchisees.

If you're looking for an education or enrichment franchise, iKids U gives you the chance to build a successful future all while helping your community.

Families and schools need after-school programs

10.2 million children are in after-school programs

The parents of another 19.4 million children would participate in after-school programs if they were available to them.

23 million parents work outside the home

Many families struggle to find adequate programs for their children, creating an immense need for quality after-school options.

Whether you offer programs at schools or other locations, your educational and enrichment franchise can provide viable solutions for many family types, including working parents who need after-school options all week long and stay-at-home parents who need help just one or two days per week. The iKids U program is flexible and convenient for all!

iKids U® Franchise Earns an A+

What makes iKids U better than other educational or children's franchises?

We have witnessed a lot of mediocrity in the after-school programming space and since 2007, the mission of iKids has been to take after-school to the next level! Here's why iKids U is the best educational and enrichment franchise:

Helps parents and children in the community by providing a needed service

Generous territories and lower investment compared to other daycare and learning center franchises

Offers multiple and recurring revenue streams

Includes many programs, after-school care, enrichment classes, one on one services, and optional camps

Customized program and flexible scheduling options

Organized curricula delivered in a complete package

PreK – 5th grade focus keeps curriculum and programming to an elementary level

Work-life balance; program follows the school calendar and summer is optional

Services can be provided anywhere with a mobile business model

No building overhead or maintenance unless you open an iKids Center to further expand your business

Best of all, as an iKids U business owner, you can offer a variety of after-school services, enrichment classes and programs based on the needs of you and your local community. iKids U is the children's franchise that offers it all and you can decide on what's best for you and your territory.

Best-in-Class Support for Your iKids U® Children's Education Franchise

Join us, and benefit from the experience we have gained over the years. From guidance on setting up your home-based office, to networking with local organizations, to designing quality after-school programs, we will be there for you ...just as you will be there for your local schools and families:

Comprehensive training, both before you start-up your children's education franchise, and once you're operating.

Proprietary curricula to help you develop customized local after-school programs.

Access to business tools from designated suppliers, approved software programs, and more.

Our detailed, confidential operations manual to guide your daily business functions.

Foundational business needs, including website and emails, social media, staff training materials and more.

Professional guidance on networking & marketing, including connecting with local schools and attracting local families to your after-school programs.

Ongoing support, such as business planning meetings, refresher training, and on-demand remote assistance.

