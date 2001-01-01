Kale Me Crazy Franchise Opportunity

The KMC Difference

The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) space is jam packed with unhealthy food concepts. Increasingly, people are demanding fresh, healthy and nutritious foods that taste good. Kale Me Crazy provides a super-nutritious, diverse menu in a clean and community oriented environment. We were recently named the "#1 Juice Bar in the Country" by USA Today, but we serve a lot more than fresh cold pressed juices. Our menu consists of unique smoothies, super healthy salads, wraps and juice shots.

Great Products & Recipes

At the end of the day, it comes down to taste. No matter how healthy it is, people are not going to pay for a product that does not taste good. Our juices, smoothies, salads and wraps keep our customers coming back for more. We have a huge social following and we're constantly viewing new posts about how much people love Kale Me Crazy.

Experience

My team has been in the franchise business for over seven years. As the founder and CEO of the successful yogurt franchise, Yogli Mogli, all the aspects of franchising including development of systems and processes, training, real estate selection, partnering with food vendors and much more -- all the things that go into building a successful franchise brand have been mastered.

Commitment

At Kale Me Crazy, there is total commitment to your success. I am constantly looking for better ways to deliver our unique products to our loyal customers. From creating new products to keep the concept fresh to implementing better systems for our franchisees, the goal is to make Kale Me Crazy the best it can be. I invite you to Atlanta to meet us, and see for yourself.

Ideal Franchise Candidate

The best franchisees share our passion for healthy living. Our ideal franchisee is someone who loves the idea of serving healthy, great tasting food and becoming part of the local community -- a person that loves people and wants to be a part of the Kale Me Crazy Franchise Family.