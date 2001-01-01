LeTip World Franchise Opportunity

What is LeTip? LeTip is the original business leads networking group. In 1978 we set the standard by developing a program that embraced both businesswomen and businessmen. We adhere to the program format, require our members to be committed, expect excellence and reject mediocrity. LeTip’s structure set the standard in the word-of-mouth referral industry. Members are known for their professionalism, dedication, and loyalty to one another, and to the LeTip Program. Chapters meet weekly to exchange qualified leads, build solid business relationships, develop strong presentation skills and become proficient networkers. Only one representative of any given profession is accepted into a chapter, and members are chosen for their occupational expertise. Thousands of members. Hundreds of chapters.

Passing millions in business together,

every week of the year. Five Reasons to Franchise LeTip: High Income Potential Training to become a great leader Be part of the LeTip family and always have our support Have a reliable source of business professionals to recommend to clients, family and friends Create a successful business that has a positive economic impact on your community Turn Key Business Opportunity: Established Brand with national name recognition built over 41 years

Proven Business Leads meeting structure and processes – over 25,000 success stories

Lead-Sharing Client Portal for all members nationwide

Automated Invoicing and collections – spend your time focused on growth, not billing and collections

Initial Training directly from the CEO and owner of the largest privately-owned networking group in the country, with monthly ongoing support from our expert team to aid in your success

Nationwide Social Media Support and branded website included

Recurring Income with annual renewals

Unlimited Growth Potential: A minimum 500,000 person territory can support 20+ chapters Ideal Candidate: Someone who wants to own their own business, but not be in business by themselves. Who appreciates receiving support and advice and is willing to accept proven procedures but also contribute to the success of others.

Entrepreneur, consultant or small business owner who enjoys networking and is ready to tackle a new challenge

Strong motivation and self-driven to succeed.

Confidence and enthusiasm about the ability for structured networking to grow small businesses. And the desire to make an impact on your community.

Many franchisees take 24-48 months to build a sustaining business. Some require less, but you should be willing and able to put in the time needed. Your very own small business sales force. The world of business is constantly changing and evolving. Everything is getting smaller, faster, and more efficient. LeTip has been in the business of growing business, and bringing these businesses together, since 1978. This is where LeTip World Franchise comes in. LeTip World Franchise is a new method of spreading North America's original and oldest professional networking organization. How would you like to have your very own ownership of one or more LeTip Chapters? Add to Request List Added Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.