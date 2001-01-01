LeTip World Franchise Opportunity
What is LeTip?
LeTip is the original business leads networking group. In 1978 we set the standard by developing a program that embraced both businesswomen and businessmen. We adhere to the program format, require our members to be committed, expect excellence and reject mediocrity. LeTip’s structure set the standard in the word-of-mouth referral industry. Members are known for their professionalism, dedication, and loyalty to one another, and to the LeTip Program. Chapters meet weekly to exchange qualified leads, build solid business relationships, develop strong presentation skills and become proficient networkers. Only one representative of any given profession is accepted into a chapter, and members are chosen for their occupational expertise.
