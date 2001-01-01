Little Medical School Franchise Opportunity

Owning an LMS Franchise

Why become a Little Medical School Franchisee:

Little Medical School® brings medicine, science and the importance of health to children in an entertaining, exciting and fun way. Whether children want to be a doctor, veterinarian, pharmacist, nurse, dentist, or other health careers in care, our unique blend of interactive after school programs, summer camps, birthday parties, preschool activities, boy scouts and special events, educate and entertain children in a fun, hands-on learning environment.

Role of a LMS franchisee:

Little Medical School® franchisees are comfortable promoting and building relationships in their community. Franchisees speak with key decision makers such as principals, head of PTAs and parent committees. They are the face of their business, educating and entertaining kids while preparing the doctors, nurses and veterinarians of tomorrow.

We do not prevent franchisees the opportunity to teach classes. Many of our franchisees want the opportunity to chance the perpetual smile our programs provide to children of all ages. However, the franchisees that grow the largest businesses are those that hire part-time instructors to keep up with the huge demand in their market. This helps franchisees promote the brand locally.

Territories, Training, and Support:

Our franchise territories encompass 100 elementary schools. The territories are large, contiguous and ensure parents and educators understand the exclusive territory that their local franchisee covers.

We provide franchisees three days of training at our head office in St Louis, Missouri. Training covers curriculum, marketing, hiring and training of instructors, technology tools, online registration, advertising, classroom management and everything else that is included in the day-to-day operations of a successful Little Medical School® franchise.

Our franchisees receive continuous support throughout the life of business. Franchisees speak regularly with our support staff and strategize on how to grow the many streams of revenue we provide our franchisees. We have a Franchise Advisory Council and an annual convention where owners share best practices with their peers.