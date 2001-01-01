Little Medical School Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$50,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$30,000
|Total Investment:
|$41,800 - $58,200
Available Markets:
Canada: AB, BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, ON, PE, PQ, SK, YT
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
International Opportunities Available
|
Owning an LMS Franchise
Request Information
Looking for more information about Little Medical School? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.