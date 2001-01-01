Loyalty Business Brokers Franchise Opportunity

Loyalty Brands has launched an exciting new franchise concept, Loyalty Business Brokers. This brand is focused on connecting buyers and sellers of small to medium sized businesses. There are over 31.7 million businesses in the United States that fit into these business categories. That number increased by over 1 million in the last year alone. Due to drastic changes in the economy, many Americans are seeking stability and control over their future. Small business ownership is a way to achieve that.

Our corporate staff has over 400 years of combined experience in all aspects of franchising. When you join Loyalty Business Brokers you will be getting a complete suite of experienced executives who have been entrenched in franchising and ready to share their knowledge. We are here to take you through every step of starting your new business.

Buying or Selling a Business Does Not Need to Be a Challenge

Loyalty Business Brokers was created by business guru and thought leader John Hewitt, the Founder and CEO of Loyalty Brands, in response to the need for a conduit between small business buyers and sellers. All too often a small business owner is willing to stop operation of their business as they age or are simply burned out.

"Loyalty Business Brokers has a mission to help people get equity out of their business instead of seeing them just walk away," states Hewitt. "In many instances the children of the business owner are not interested in taking over. When that happens, or for any reason, many small business owners don't know there is an option for finding a buyer."

This is where Loyalty Business Brokers steps in. Our business brokers are ready and able to assess the sales potential and offer a comprehensive plan for getting a business sold. The great value is that potential sellers are given a complete business valuation at no charge and without obligation. This is one of the many ways that Loyalty Business Brokers is deemed a community first business. As with all the Loyalty Brands we believe in paying it forward in the communities we service.

Loyalty Business Brokers is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The southeast location is a magnificent place for showcasing our headquarters and providing a great spot for meetings, sales seminars, and conferences for our franchises and their clients. Many of the other Loyalty Brands franchise concepts are also headquartered in Virginia Beach including Ledgers USA, a small to medium business accounting concept; ATAX Tax Service, a retail income tax preparation company; Zoomin Groomin, a mobile pet spa; as well as the Loyalty Brands corporate offices and personnel.

