ManageMowed Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$50,000
|Net Worth:
|$150,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$49,500
|Total Investment:
|$80,700 - $118,000
|Royalty Fee:
|8% (Graduated)
|Advertising Fee:
|2%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
ManageMowed is a B2B, low overhead franchise opportunity that harnesses the massive potential of the commercial landscaping industry. Manage client relationships and a network of local landscape vendors with our proven no-equipment, labor-light, recurring revenue business model.
Why Join ManageMowed?
Set yourself up for success. ManageMowed's unique and innovative concept is proven to work and produce results. We demand the best of ourselves, but also believe in work/life balance. You will be a part of a system that is exciting and cool, and actually gets things done.
What is ManageMowed?
ManageMowed is a landscape management company that approaches commercial landscape maintenance from a completely innovative angle. We found a way to mow without mowers. Each day we actively manage our client relationships and a network of local, owner-operator landscaping vendors, resulting in a frustration-free experience. As an emerging franchise brand we are bringing with us over 23 years of experience from our corporate locations. It is exciting for us to bring our unique approach to landscaping to the franchising world.
What ManageMowed is not
ManageMowed franchisees are not landscapers or gardeners. There is no lawn equipment to purchase, store, or maintain. There are no trucks to buy or laborers to hire. We are not out there pushing mowers or pulling weeds.
Our High Performance Culture
ManageMowed franchisees are dynamic, to the point, and get it done. Our culture is one of keeping it simple, no frills, lean and mean. Experience has taught us to cut out as many distractions as possible and focus on results. At ManageMowed we want to team up with franchisees who share our values of being the best at what we do and look to continually improve.
Why Our Process Works
The landscape industry is fragmented but filled with opportunities. Our fresh approach brings solutions to our clients and to those we partner with. There is so much potential in this segment of the Green Industry, it simply takes the right people with the right approach!
Who We're Looking For
Highly motivated individuals who are driven and focused on exceptional service and looking for work/life balance. Being a ManageMowed franchisee is not for everyone. Being the best is reserved for only those who want to go above and beyond. It's not easy, but it is rewarding.
ManageMowed franchisees possess the following traits:
How Will Managemowed Franchising Support You
As a ManageMowed Franchise owner you'll have the full support of our entire team. We'll be helping you every step of the way with our proven processes, technology, and a passion for helping entrepreneurs like you be successful.
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
