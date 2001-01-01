ManageMowed Franchise Opportunity

ManageMowed is a B2B, low overhead franchise opportunity that harnesses the massive potential of the commercial landscaping industry. Manage client relationships and a network of local landscape vendors with our proven no-equipment, labor-light, recurring revenue business model.

Why Join ManageMowed?

Set yourself up for success. ManageMowed's unique and innovative concept is proven to work and produce results. We demand the best of ourselves, but also believe in work/life balance. You will be a part of a system that is exciting and cool, and actually gets things done.

Low Investment And Overhead

Work/Life Balance

Awesome Culture

No Landscaping Experience Needed

No Need To Buy Equipment

Ongoing Training And Support

Unique Franchise Offering

Rapid Start-Up And Expansion

Recurring Revenue

What is ManageMowed?

ManageMowed is a landscape management company that approaches commercial landscape maintenance from a completely innovative angle. We found a way to mow without mowers. Each day we actively manage our client relationships and a network of local, owner-operator landscaping vendors, resulting in a frustration-free experience. As an emerging franchise brand we are bringing with us over 23 years of experience from our corporate locations. It is exciting for us to bring our unique approach to landscaping to the franchising world.

What ManageMowed is not

ManageMowed franchisees are not landscapers or gardeners. There is no lawn equipment to purchase, store, or maintain. There are no trucks to buy or laborers to hire. We are not out there pushing mowers or pulling weeds.

Our High Performance Culture

ManageMowed franchisees are dynamic, to the point, and get it done. Our culture is one of keeping it simple, no frills, lean and mean. Experience has taught us to cut out as many distractions as possible and focus on results. At ManageMowed we want to team up with franchisees who share our values of being the best at what we do and look to continually improve.

Why Our Process Works

The landscape industry is fragmented but filled with opportunities. Our fresh approach brings solutions to our clients and to those we partner with. There is so much potential in this segment of the Green Industry, it simply takes the right people with the right approach!

Who We're Looking For

Highly motivated individuals who are driven and focused on exceptional service and looking for work/life balance. Being a ManageMowed franchisee is not for everyone. Being the best is reserved for only those who want to go above and beyond. It's not easy, but it is rewarding.

ManageMowed franchisees possess the following traits:

They have backbone and grit. Succeeding as a franchisee requires strong internal drive and the ability to deal with daily challenges.

They have experience in Business Development, Managing People, and/or Account Management.

They have an ability to motivate people while also holding them accountable.

They are not afraid of hard work and doing what it takes to get the job done.

They possess high standards of excellence with a focus on results. Good enough is not good enough for you.

They possess solid people skills and the confidence to ask for the business.

How Will Managemowed Franchising Support You

As a ManageMowed Franchise owner you'll have the full support of our entire team. We'll be helping you every step of the way with our proven processes, technology, and a passion for helping entrepreneurs like you be successful.