Franchise Opportunity

With more than 220 active locations and over 30 years of experience, Mr. Electric® provides a variety of residential and commercial electrical services as a nationally recognized industry leader. Mr. Electric is proud to be a part of Neighborly®, the world’s largest home services franchisor. Whether converting an existing electrical services business or starting a new one, franchise owners looking to be their own boss have the support and resources to pursue their dream of business ownership in a growing industry.

Why Choose Mr. Electric?

  • No Industry Experience Required
  • Recession-Resilient Model
  • ProTradeNet® Discounts & Rebates
  • Award-Winning Recognition
  • Veteran Discounts

How We Support You

  • Training Program & Business Coach: In-depth marketing and sales training as you get started, plus a consultant to answer questions and provide guidance as you grow.
  • Local & National Marketing Expertise: SEO & PPC guidance set the stage for integrated plans and tactics in your market that focus on customer acquisition, retention, and reactivation.
  • Ongoing Education & Owner Collaboration: Comprehensive opportunities such as regional training events and national conferences to ensure you have the knowledge to function at the top of your game.
  • Digital Integration: The Neighborly app makes it convenient for customers to find your brand, get inspiration for home projects, and book service appointments with just a few clicks.
Franchise Details:
Founded: 1994 Franchising Since: 1994
Industries: , , , , , , ,

News & Articles

View Mr. Electric News & Articles

Videos

Mr. Electric Videos

Connect with Mr. Electric

 Request Information

This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.