Office Evolution Franchise Opportunity

Office Evolution named "Best of the Best Franchise"

2017-2020. Find out why! Coworking that is close to home, with private workspaces, a great culture, and compelling model: 93% recurring revenue

Semi-absentee

Single, professional employee

Business to Business (essential service)

No food, pets, expiring inventory

Lifestyle business: M-F, 8 am to 5 pm Our unique offering Coworking represents 1.6% of commercial real estate and is projected to grow to 30% by 2030

Our unique position in the category: Locally owned, suburban, a national network

Excellent addition to a multi-unit portfolio: long-term growth, recurring revenue

As an essential business, our locations remain open during Covid-19 The Power of our Ohana Our Culture is Palpable - Our culture is rooted in the core principles of "Ohana", and it means family. Ohana defines how we work with our franchisees and how we interface with our members. We have the best people - We've got the best support team in the category. They eat, breathe, and sleep coworking and franchise, and they're committed to supporting, teaching, and coaching you to ensure success. Grow with us - We're growing! With more than 72 locations open and 140 units signed and in various stages of development, Office Evolution has been named in the Franchise 500 for four years running and named #1 in the Entrepreneur Franchise coworking category three years in a row, and we've doubled our network in size year over year! You'll Benefit from our Winning Formula - We've spent years developing company-owned locations to fine-tune our winning formula. The results: Sustained growth for the last 16 years. If you're interested in a semi-absentee franchise model with 93% recurring revenue, professional manager, no expiring inventory or cash, and a highly motivated and committed team, let's connect! Add to Request List Added Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.