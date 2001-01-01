 Office Evolution Franchise Opportunity
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Office Evolution Franchise Opportunity

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $300,000 - $750,000
Net Worth: $750,000 - $1,200,000
Franchise Fee: $45,000
Total Investment: $374,000 - $1,600,000

Available Markets:


United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY

Office Evolution named "Best of the Best Franchise"
2017-2020. Find out why!

Office Evolution Franchise Opportunity

Coworking that is close to home, with private workspaces, a great culture, and compelling model:

  • 93% recurring revenue
  • Semi-absentee
  • Single, professional employee
  • Business to Business (essential service)
  • No food, pets, expiring inventory
  • Lifestyle business: M-F, 8 am to 5 pm

Office Evolution Franchise Opportunity

Our unique offering

  • Coworking represents 1.6% of commercial real estate and is projected to grow to 30% by 2030
  • Our unique position in the category: Locally owned, suburban, a national network
  • Excellent addition to a multi-unit portfolio: long-term growth, recurring revenue
  • As an essential business, our locations remain open during Covid-19

Office Evolution Franchise Opportunity

The Power of our Ohana

  1. Our Culture is Palpable - Our culture is rooted in the core principles of "Ohana", and it means family. Ohana defines how we work with our franchisees and how we interface with our members.
  2. We have the best people - We've got the best support team in the category. They eat, breathe, and sleep coworking and franchise, and they're committed to supporting, teaching, and coaching you to ensure success.
  3. Grow with us - We're growing! With more than 72 locations open and 140 units signed and in various stages of development, Office Evolution has been named in the Franchise 500 for four years running and named #1 in the Entrepreneur Franchise coworking category three years in a row, and we've doubled our network in size year over year!
  4. You'll Benefit from our Winning Formula - We've spent years developing company-owned locations to fine-tune our winning formula. The results: Sustained growth for the last 16 years.

Office Evolution Franchise Opportunity

Office Evolution Franchise Opportunity

If you're interested in a semi-absentee franchise model with 93% recurring revenue, professional manager, no expiring inventory or cash, and a highly motivated and committed team, let's connect!

Add to Request List

This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.

Request Information

Looking for more information about Office Evolution? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.

Please send me email updates on the latest Franchise News and Opportunities

By submitting this form, you give consent for Franchising.com to provide the information above to Office Evolution so they may contact you via SMS, phone or email. View our Privacy Policy for more information.


Share This Page

Subscribe to Our Newsletters

A Franchise Update Media Production
Franchise Update Media
P.O. Box 20547
San Jose, CA 95160
PH. (408) 402-5681
In Loving Memory Of Timothy Gardner (1987-2014)

Copyright © 2001 - 2020.
All Rights Reserved.