PET DEPOT® Franchise Opportunity

Join the $123 Billion/year pet industry! PET DEPOT® has been providing the best selection of natural pet food, supplies, and services. With many PET DEPOT® franchise locations in the U.S. and Canada, it makes it easy to find what you're looking for and that's just the beginning of what we offer! Each PET DEPOT® location in the franchise is locally owned and operated. Our dedicated team of franchisees and knowledgeable staff give you expert pet advice along with top-class customer service to help keep your pets healthy and happy. All our stores feature premium, natural, and holistic brands of pet foods, as well as fresh, frozen, and raw pet diets. We've got everything you need to keep your pet healthy from the inside out. In addition, each PET DEPOT® franchise location offers supplies for fish, small animals, birds, and reptiles, including lots of toys, snacks, and habitats. Let our team recommend the right solution for your pet. PET DEPOT®® is one of the top independent pet franchises in the United States with locations all over the United States and Canada. PET DEPOT® offers full-service pet stores featuring expert pet grooming, pet adoptions, veterinary hospitals, and dog training in clean, modern, and well-equipped facilities. Please see each store for details. PET DEPOT® Franchise Formats PET DEPOT® Barkery A PET DEPOT® Barkery* is a small format pet store featuring natural pet food, toys, treats, and supplies. Typically located in downtown areas with heavy foot traffic, PET DEPOT® Barkery* stores are designed as a small-footprint, easy-to-run entry into the pet retail industry. They are anywhere from 1,200 to 2,000 sq. ft. in size. PET DEPOT® Retail A full-line pet store featuring pet food, supplies, toys, treats, apparel, and more. This format allows for services such as grooming, boarding, daycare, and the sale of pets such as small animals, birds, reptiles, and fish. Sizes range from 2,500 sq. ft to 10,000 sq. ft. PET DEPOT® Veterinary Hospital PET DEPOT® Veterinarian Group Hospitals are individually owned, but with the advantage of organized buying power in hospital build-out, equipment acquisition, diagnostic cost management, and pooled pharmaceutical cost control. Independence to practice as you see fit, with tools to help you compete and generate profit while keeping client costs affordable. Why choose PET DEPOT® Franchises? Strong Buying Power - With cost-saving initiatives across the country, PET DEPOT® has the buying power to save franchisees thousands of dollars every month to maximize margins and profitability. When you buy a PET DEPOT® Franchise, our combined buying power makes your store instantly competitive with other national chains. We negotiate co-op advertising support and deals that your customers will respond to.

Experienced Marketing Team - PET DEPOT® features an in-house, experienced marketing team designed to reduce costs and increase efficiency and turnaround time. From digital media to print, our marketing team has the skills, resources, and knowledge to design and implement powerful and engaging advertising campaigns to drive consumers into your store. All marketing material is tailored to your market to ensure maximum effectiveness while reinforcing the PET DEPOT® brand standards.

Extensive Training & Support - We help guide you through the build-out process, store design, and training to ensure that your path in the pet industry is a successful one. Your success is our goal. We treat every store build-out like we are building our own. That is why we ensure every store receives the proper training every step of the way. From bookkeeping and personnel to advertising and merchandising techniques, we cover all the facets of running a business and beyond.

Manufacturer & Brand Partnership - PET DEPOT® works with the leading pet food manufacturers across the country for franchise and local-level support. We know the draw power of household name brands such as Blue Buffalo and Natural Balance, so we work with these quality brands to coordinate marketing and merchandise support on national campaigns in addition to the personalized and regional campaigns that each franchisee will receive. If you're ready to make the change to a fulfilling new career that can benefit your whole family, please contact us today to discuss the possibilities. This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.