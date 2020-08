PUR LIFE Medical franchise Opportunity

CHANGE LIVES. INCLUDING YOUR OWN

Own A Franchise

Control your destiny and financial security by offering real solutions to people who are desperate for better health and wellness solutions.

PÜR LIFE Medical. A true game-changer.

PÜR LIFE Medical is the ideal franchise to own for many reasons. First, healthcare is a growth industry. Representing one-fifth of the U.S. gross domestic product, the business of healthcare shows no signs of slowing down. An aging population, increasing chronic disease, and few real permanent solutions to health issues make market conditions perfect for a PÜR LIFE franchise. PÜR LIFE Medical is already leading the way as a disruptive innovator in the healthcare space. We offer real solutions to patients desperate for health and wellness and are willing to pay for it. We stand alone as a true nation-wide clinic engaged in the business and science of regenerative health. Purchasing a franchise clinic – or a regional master franchise – puts you at the head of the pack.

The PÜR LIFE team is the best in the world at what we do. Our franchise specialists have decades of proven success in building franchise companies. Our corporate officers, business development team, and medical staff provide the expert support that will help you build a thriving clinic or master franchise area.

Entrepreneurism is the heart of American business. And owning a business is the only way to control your destiny and financial security. The problem is that 80% of businesses fail. But what if you could find a business model that offered a much higher rate of success? Well, you’ve found it! Franchising is the answer. Franchising is the most successful business model in America. The franchise industry produces $2.3 trillion in sales annually. And instead of an 80% failure rate, franchising offers the exact opposite – an 80% success rate! Franchise companies comprise only 8% of the retail businesses in the country but account for 40% of retail sales. Here are some other facts about franchising you probably didn't know:

‍

PÜR LIFE Medical Franchises

Are low risk, low overhead, and low start-up

Provide instant and ongoing institutional structure and support

Allow you to control a given territory

Have semi-absentee ownership, which means greater freedom

Offer excellent return on investment

Provide ongoing income

How is PUR LIFE Medical different than traditional medical practice?

Concierge Medicine in today’s health conscious climate in preventive medicine is now brought mainstream through PUR LIFE Medical. PUR LIFE Medical focuses on modalities to treat chronic conditions such as pain and inflammation without the use of opioids and surgery.

Affordable, tiered membership model Brings cutting-edge treatments to the public No Opioids to treat pain No Surgery Regenerative synergistic choices that work together for better outcomes Preventative scans Researched protocols that stimulate cell regeneration = healing Ongoing personalized protocols that prevent health issues from returning 1stop Clinic for health, wellness and vitality

What Are Some of the Unique Differentiators?

PÜR LIFE CORE TESTS, repeated and reviewed live time with the patient at each clinic visit, measure progress in healing:

PÜR SCAN = Patients true age, overall health, cardiovascular integrity, and where the body is fighting disease or dysfunction THERMAL IMAGING = A non-invasive test that detects angiogenesis, inflammation, lymphatic congestion, and hormone imbalance.

PÜR LIFE Personalized Medicine Protocols

PÜR BIOENERGETIC MICROCURRENT = Energy production, cellular healing, pain and inflammation reduction

PÜR WAVE THERAPY = Triggers new blood vessel formation for improved blood and nutrition flow

PÜR LIGHT = Light therapy for cellular regeneration and healing

PÜR NUTRITION = Custom nutrition plans to support healing

PÜR SUPPLEMENTS = Most effective supplements on the market

PÜR WEIGHT LOSS = Exclusive unparalleled weight loss techniques developed over 20 years with thousands of patients

PÜR CONCIERGE MEDICINE = In addition to our proprietary protocols, our licensed healthcare providers provide basic family practice medical services

Devices are FDA-registered. Two of our devices are registered with the European Union. When we bring PUR LIFE Medical into foreign countries, it will be very easy to obtain registration as these are low-risk devices. Investment includes access to all scientific data proving efficacy.