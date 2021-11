Ranger Guard Franchise Opportunity

Are you ready to love your career again?

Join Ranger Guard Security Franchise

Ranger Guard provides top quality private protection in all weather at any venue. Our client's security is always our top priority and that dedication to excellence is why our proven system has flourished.

Why a Security Franchise with Ranger Guard?

We are a successful thirteen year old company grossing over $7,000,000.00 a year. We Operate in the entire State of Texas, with offices located in Houston, Austin and Dallas.

Our growth has been 40% this year alone. The industry is growing, and we are franchising our proven structure. We have completed a proof of concept, and in their first year with us they are netting $75,000.00 profit from the leads given by us alone.

Ranger Guard wants to see our Franchisees thrive. Other companies sell an empty shell, and leave the Franchisee alone in the process. We don't believe that is the right way. Our founder is a former career military officer and secret service agent. "TEAM" is the core of our beliefs through him.

Every step of the way is laid out for you, and we will assist you in all facets. We will generate organic inbound leads for you. Train you how to write a schedule. All sales documents, employment documents- all formatted and provided in your franchisee portal.

The basic composition of a security firm is staffing, scheduling, and document management. If these are skills you possess, and you are interested in working for yourself, please contact us for more information.