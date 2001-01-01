Red Roof Inn Franchise Opportunity

Coming off its most challenging period ever, the hotel industry is anticipating a robust recovery even as it navigates new modes of operation and guest service to keep guests satisfied and engaged. Red Roof greets the future stronger than ever - we maintain a single-minded focus on our guests, and leadership in the economy and economy extended-stay segments. It's all based on the strength of genuine relationships with our guests and our franchisees. The results speak for themselves, with a 90% franchisee satisfaction - 73% of which would consider Red Roof for an additional project.

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in lodging recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment. Red Roof offers travelers a consistently high-quality experience at an affordable price, making it the preferred partner for hotel franchisees.

By forming genuine relationships with guests and franchisees, Red Roof maintains a close relationship with its more than 660 properties in the U.S., as well as international hotels in Brazil and Japan. Red Roof's franchisee satisfaction score of 90% speaks to the value it provides to hotel partners, with 73% of franchisees considering Red Roof for future projects (2019 Franchise Survey).

Red Roof's Franchise Advisory Council is composed of industry leaders, and we work closely with them to design new initiatives and concepts for growing revenue, profitability, and guest service. As a result, our outperformance in every segment we compete in has consistently reflected a better return on investment for the franchise community. In addition to being the easiest and most cost-effective brand to affiliate with, Red Roof franchisees also benefit from better ROI, faster returns on initial franchise investments, and strong interest in multiple property ownership from the franchise community.

Our close relationships set Red Roof apart as a defining leader in hospitality - even owners who work with other brands acknowledge that Red Roof's service ethic, great product and opportunities for growth provide unmatched value. Our ability to understand and best serve today's economy traveler is unmatched, even as the segment grows more diverse to encompass "nomads" from gig workers, relocated professionals, local customers, college students, and delivery vehicle drivers.

At Red Roof we are able to maintain connections with travelers of every origin and destination because of the level of attention we provide to our employees, our customers, and our franchise partners. We are an extended family with local roots and Midwestern values - our franchisees' success is our success.