Regus Franchise Opportunity

Since the opening of our first business center in 1989, Regus has grown to over 2,600 centers in more than 120 countries and is the leader in the flexible office services market. Today, we serve a global client base of 2.5 million people including many of the world's largest and most respected companies.

Average Unit Revenue (2020) 1 : $857,526

: $857,526 Average Unit EBITDA (2020)1: $191,213 (22.3%)

Regus centers provide essential workplace solutions for businesses of all sizes - from freelancers, to small local businesses to multinational enterprises - seeking a professional environment to have a great day at work. Our service offering includes the following:

Full-service office rental with flexible terms

Conference rooms

Coworking space

Virtual offices

Flexible working membership plans

For many years leading up to 2020, demand for flexible office and workspace solutions had been on the rise. As companies make long-term shifts to remote and hybrid working, demand for our concept is set to grow at an exceptional rate.

Why Regus?

Rapidly growing demand for flexible office and workspace solutions

Category leadership with over 2,600 centers and 30+ years of experience

Proven business model

Predictable, recurring revenue streams from office rental and membership-based service offerings

Low payroll cost and staffing complexity - only two employees per center

Experience-driven operating methods and systems

Comprehensive franchisee training and support programs

Brand awareness and economies of scale for marketing, client acquisition, supplier programs and other benefits

National and global enterprise accounts

Clean and professional business environment, service-focused and minimal inventory

Multi-unit development opportunities for growth-minded franchisees

Ideal Candidate

We are looking for franchise partners with the vision, business acumen, leadership skills and investment capability to build and grow Regus as the category leader in their local and regional markets.

Ideal franchise candidates will have multi-unit development in mind whether they begin with a multi-unit exclusive territory or a single center and a dream to expand.

Related experience is helpful, but not required. Examples of related experience include franchise operations, business services, hospitality, real estate and customer service.

Training and Support

Regus Franchisees receive the following training and support:

Site selection assistance

Center design

Supplier relationships

Project management assistance from lease signing to center opening

Training for franchise owner and center staff

Pre-opening marketing, sales and support

Opening assistance

Ongoing marketing and sales support

Centralized invoicing, payments and customer service support

Ongoing operational consulting and 360-degree business reviews

Access to our private technology platforms designed to drive sales, operating efficiency, learning and communication across the Regus network

1 This average revenue and EBITDA data is for the 403 outlets (approximately 50% of the 800 company-owned outlets operating in the United States at the time of the issuance of our Franchise Disclosure Document) whose rents were in the middle 80% of all rents (rents between $21.25 and $47.38 per square foot) and that were open continuously from January 1, 2020 through and including December 31, 2020 and were between 10,000 and 19,989 square feet in size. We consider this to be representative of the type of location and rent that a franchisee will experience. For further detail, please see the Regus USA Franchise Disclosure Document, Item 19 Table 1.A.