Regus Franchise Opportunity

Since the opening of our first business center in 1989, Regus has grown to over 2,600 centers in more than 120 countries and is the leader in the flexible office services market. Today, we serve a global client base of 2.5 million people including many of the world's largest and most respected companies.
Regus centers provide essential workplace solutions for businesses of all sizes - from freelancers, to small local businesses to multinational enterprises - seeking a professional environment to have a great day at work. Our service offering includes the following:
For many years leading up to 2020, demand for flexible office and workspace solutions had been on the rise. As companies make long-term shifts to remote and hybrid working, demand for our concept is set to grow at an exceptional rate.
Why Regus?
Ideal Candidate
Training and Support
Regus Franchisees receive the following training and support:
1 This average revenue and EBITDA data is for the 403 outlets (approximately 50% of the 800 company-owned outlets operating in the United States at the time of the issuance of our Franchise Disclosure Document) whose rents were in the middle 80% of all rents (rents between $21.25 and $47.38 per square foot) and that were open continuously from January 1, 2020 through and including December 31, 2020 and were between 10,000 and 19,989 square feet in size. We consider this to be representative of the type of location and rent that a franchisee will experience. For further detail, please see the Regus USA Franchise Disclosure Document, Item 19 Table 1.A.
