Speed Queen Laundry Franchise Opportunity

Speed Queen Laundry - A New Spin on Franchising

At Speed Queen Laundry, laundry is all we do. And we do it better than anyone, from innovative machines that are built to last to experiential laundry stores that wow your customers. Speed Queen Laundry truly is a better place to do your laundry. We're redefining the laundromat industry with a simplified business model built for scale and perfect for diversifying your portfolio.

Minimal inventory

Minimal inventory Minimal labor

In-house financing available

Scalability

Recession resistant

Cashless operation

Essential business

Our advanced solutions and industry-leading technologies make running a laundry business easy. In addition to real estate and construction support, we'll provide you with operations and marketing support to run your business strategically. Plus, with Speed Queen Insights, you can control all of your laundromats from a single website -- regardless of if you have one or 100 stores.

As an essential business in a stable industry, laundromats are recession-resistant and consistently yield steady returns. Combined with low labor costs and minimum inventory, there's never been a better time to enter the laundry business and join a franchise that's revolutionizing the way laundromats are run.

We've completely redesigned the in-store experience, providing new features and benefits both customers and owners can appreciate. Our clean, safe, friendly stores are unlike other laundromats you may have visited. We've created a truly memorable laundry experience with an emphasis on safety. The transformative store design features comforts of home, including a kids' play area, comfortable seating and free high-speed internet.

Free high-speed internet, lots of comfortable seating and tables, and a kid-friendly lounge area featuring complimentary use of iPads will keep everyone entertained and happy while waiting for their wash. The bright, open design of Speed Queen Laundry stores enhances the aesthetics and increases overall safety, maximizing site lines for added security. Every store is staffed and equipped with live security cameras that are always recording.

Your customers will also appreciate the versatility and convenience of the Speed Queen app and Speed Queen Rewards. Our easy-to-use app creates a best-in-class retail experience, while our rewards program will increase store loyalty and encourage repeat business.

Our laundromats are more than just a place to do laundry for our customers. They are a welcoming spot for the community and constructed with families in mind. Are you ready to bring a Speed Queen Laundry to your market? We're ready to partner with you!