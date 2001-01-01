SUCCESS® Space Franchise Opportunity

Say Hello to the SUCCESS® Space Franchise The world of work has changed for good. Companies of different sizes now allow workers to decide how and where they work. Additionally, the continued rise of the solopreneur creates the need for locally available workspace. Welcome to SUCCESS® Space, a hang-out for creative professionals to work and learn individually or collaboratively, in a relaxed professional environment. The SUCCESS® Space franchise meets the demand for a new kind of workplace that is socially-minded, technically savvy and positioned locally. The world of work has changed for good. Companies of different sizes now allow workers to decide how and where they work and the SUCCESS® Space Franchise is the right solution. Your Space for SUCCESS® SUCCESS® Enterprises has been in the business of personal and professional development for over a century with SUCCESS® Magazine and SUCCESS® Coaching. It has been the epicenter for where life and business connect. Now, SUCCESS® is bringing this connection into the real world with SUCCESS® Space- encouraging a like-minded community of success-driven individuals to work in a collaborative environment. Whether for coffee or happy hour, SUCCESS® Space is the right private space to think deeply, meet together, and ideate. Become a part of the SUCCESS® Story Unlike traditional franchise options, this unique franchising opportunity has been strategically designed to generate multiple streams of income. From its robust cafe offerings and award-winning cowork space design, to offering SUCCESS® coaching services to the local business community. Invest with confidence knowing that SUCCESS® is an iconic brand that will immediately attract customers, members and business owners. If you are an early adopter don't miss this opportunity to become part of the SUCCESS® team! A Robust Cafe - Offering gourmet coffee brewed to perfection, consumers will be able to enjoy an inviting and relaxing- yet productive atmosphere for socializing or contemplation. The variety of pastries, sandwiches and snacks, as well as options of beer and wine will make SUCCESS® Space cafe the go-to place in the local community.

Cowork Membership - The smartly designed cowork area of the franchise SUCCESS® Space will cater to a range of working styles and preferences. Collaboration is encouraged with shared and open workspaces. Members also have an ample selection of private spaces fully equipped with support staff and resources. Members can come and go 24-7, book space 'by the minute' on our app, and even rent space for a month or more at a time.

Coaching Revenue - Featuring a certified SUCCESS® Growth Coach onsite, the SUCCESS® franchise will provide invaluable coaching, business counseling and support for local entrepreneurs and business owners. This is a unique offering that is missing from the local community and will be an attractive piece of the revenue plan for each SUCCESS® Space location. Award-winning Designed Space Designed to offer a space to suit everyone. Whether it's a coffee in our cafe or a place to get to work, this is the space for you. Keeping Health in Mind - Maintain social distance in one of our mini, micro or booth spaces.

- Maintain social distance in one of our mini, micro or booth spaces. Technologically Advanced - Access to management systems and marketing materials from our trusted partners.

- Access to management systems and marketing materials from our trusted partners. Events Ready - A cool event space with access to food and beverage.

Member Benefits - Healthcare, office supplies and other discounts available for cowork members. Invest in your SUCCESS® Space franchise today!