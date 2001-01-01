Surveillance Secure franchise opportunity

There's a new franchise on the market in the B2B world that has been actively operating throughout the COVID19 pandemic.

The Surveillance Secure franchise operates with cutting edge technology, providing electronic security solutions for commercial clients, which typically includes hospitals, apartment buildings, corporate offices, warehouses, religious institutions, universities, and more.

Operations through COVID come after 2019 in which they had their strongest year ever, even on the backs of two straight years of double digit percentage revenue growth.

Surveillance Secure's services include providing surveillance cameras, but also technology in the realms of access control, GPS vehicle tracking, and video recognition + analysis.

Services such as body temperature detection through thermal imaging cameras, and 'no touch' access control systems via key fobs, bluetooth, etc. are expected to increase in demand due to COVID19.

While the technology provided by Surveillance Secure is quite advanced, franchisees aren't required to have any prior background in electronic security or Information Technology.

Rather, franchisees operations predominantly include project and people management, as well as being able to build and manage customer relationships as the face of the business.

They are backed by a franchisor that provides enterprise level systems commensurate with the most mature franchise systems around. This includes project management CRM software, call center, and centralized tech support for franchisees' clients.

Franchisees focus on business development and relationships while their technicians handle installations and the franchisor handles the technology development and support.

Surveillance Secure dates back to 2006, but really hit its stride in 2016 when CEO Kim Hartman, recognizing that the industry was fragmented, merged his business with COO Will Biggerman to create the business model available to franchisees today. The consolidation of services, consultative approach to customization for individual clients, and dedication to the highest levels of service, allowed Surveillance Secure to carve out an enviable piece of the market share in the DC-Maryland-Virginia area. This claim is backed up by its array of prestigious clients such as Pepsi, Hyatt, Marriott, and WeWork.

They began franchising in 2019, so now it's your turn to capitalize on the Surveillance Secure business model. If you enjoy business development, management, and have the drive to succeed, you're invited to apply.