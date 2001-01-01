Tin Drum Asian Kitchen Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$150,000
|Net Worth:
|$500,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$30,000
|Total Investment:
|$351,800 - $563,250
|Royalty Fee:
|6%
|Advertising Fee:
|2.5%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, FL, GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, TX
About Tin Drum Asian Kitchen
Founded 2003 in Atlanta GA, Tin Drum Asian Kitchen focuses on made by order cuisine from many Asian regions . Inspired by music and life around Asian curbside cafes, the menu packs bold flavors dishes prepared in open kitchen. The space invites all budgets, taste buds and styles, and looks to introduce guests with thoughtful, modern design and surprising, witty details.
Our global economy has opened up vast new opportunities, especially in what we're eating now. And the flavor profiles of Asia are leading the way. Tin Drum® Asian Kitchen serves up fresh, cooked-to-order wok dishes in a fun, fast casual atmosphere everyone--especially Snake People--loves.
You're Not Making A Meal, You're Feeding A Movement
Tin Drum Asian Kitchens are inspired by the energy and atmosphere of the streets of Asia. Founder, Steven Chan, began Tin Drum in 2003 to bring people from all walks of life together to share in a meal that was both tantalizing and comforting.
Tin Drum's are typically between 1,800 and 2,200 square feet and feature a dramatic wok theater, bold colors and images, and open shelving stocked, market-style, with noodles, sauces, and other ingredients used in cooking. Some locations also include a small set of retail product offerings featuring a variety of cool, exotic, and unique items from around the world.
Tin Drum offers sit-down dining and takeout, with 60% of the business in lunch and 40% in dinner.
The Restaurant Is Exciting To Run
Tin Drum's open theatre-style kitchen invites customers to experience the excitement of real wok cooking. Tin Drum serves Asia's greatest hits, made fresh and can be customized with different spices and levels of heat.
Tin Drum Franchise Owners become the face of the brand for their customers and their community. Franchise Owners receive comprehensive training and ongoing support from experts in the fast casual franchise restaurant category.
Not Your Sensei's Franchise Opportunity
Tin Drum Asian Kitchen is looking for people who want to get in on the next big thing in global dining. Our Franchise Owners are driven to succeed, prefer Asian flavors that are big and bold, and are looking to capitalize on the huge demand for fun, fast casual restaurant concepts.
Qualified Candidates Must Have:
PROSPERITY IS FOR THOSE WHO MARCH TO THE BEAT OF THEIR OWN DRUM.
AUV $962,931*
AUV based on a mix of corporate and franchise locations for calendar years 2015-2018. Please refer to our FDD for details.
The Streets Of Asia In Your Bowl!!
Follow The Tin Drum Ten Step Path To Becoming A Franchise Owner.
"You're in Business! The Tin Drum Ten Step is Complete but the Support From Our Team Continues On!"
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
