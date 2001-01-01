TruBlue Total House Care franchise Opportunity

Serving Two Huge Markets - Seniors & Busy Families TruBlue Total House Care is perfectly positioned for the next golden opportunity in the exploding Senior Care Market. More than 10,000 people will turn 65 years of age EVERY DAY for the next 20 years. Nearly 90% of seniors want to "age in place" and stay in their homes longer. TruBlue was founded, designed, and structured to specifically and successfully make that happen. TruBlue is the ONLY national provider that specializes in Total House Care for Seniors that provides complete and on-going solutions, both inside and outside the home. TruBlue allows seniors to customize their convenient, and worry-free house care. While TruBlue is expanding rapidly to meet the growing national demand, this opportunity is still wide open with plenty of available territories. Other senior-care franchise segments like in-home care are saturated with competition, highly regulated, have risks of personal injury/harm to clients and with limited available territories. There are more than 12,000 Medicare homecare agencies and more than 6,000 senior care franchise locations taking care of the elderly person, but NO ONE was taking care of their homes. That is why TruBlue was created. Every day, Seniors are forced to leave their homes because of the physical burden of interior and exterior home maintenance and repairs. TruBlue franchise owners take that burden off their shoulders and also give their adult children peace-of-mind knowing mom and/or dad are safe and secure in their homes. Additionally, the thousands of senior care agencies are potential referral and alliance sources for TruBlue owners to collectively keep clients safer in their homes longer. "Now is the ideal time to franchise with TruBlue," says Sean Fitzgerald, President of TruBlue. "We have zero competition on a national scale, and we are the only company that focuses on being the one-stop-resource for all of our customers' home care needs including maintenance, repairs, cleaning, yard work and seasonal projects. We have low overhead, high-margin potential and a support team with decades of franchise coaching experience and high levels of success and satisfaction. Because of the recent Covid-19 pandemic, that has only intensified the desire of Seniors to stay in their homes to avoid the health and safety risks of assisted living facilities." Benefits of Owning A TruBlue Total House Care Franchise Here are the top reasons why TruBlue is an attractive investment opportunity for first-time entrepreneurs and veteran investors alike: Low-investment, home-based business - TruBlue is a low-cost investment opportunity with the potential for high returns. The total investment to begin operations ranges from $59,650-$86,000

A huge opportunity in senior care - Did you know? 87% of seniors want to stay in their homes as they age. 10,000 people will turn 65 years old every day for the next 20 years. TruBlue is designed and positioned to help seniors stay in their homes as long as possible.

Reap the benefits of multiple revenue streams - TruBlue is the only national provider that helps busy families and seniors age in place safely by providing a variety of revenue streams. Franchise Owners can easily increase cash flow by diversifying their service offerings.

Efficiently launch and quickly scale your business - The TruBlue executive team has made it remarkably easy to help franchisees scale quickly and cost-effectively through support programs and marketing tools.

Inherit a trusted name - After decades of growing franchise systems in the senior care and home services industries, our executive team founded TruBlue to answer the need for home care services for seniors and busy families. New franchise owners inherit the trusted TruBlue name.

Build a business you're passionate about - Feel great about being a home care HERO to seniors and busy families. Take pride in knowing you are providing worry-free services that are truly needed and allow seniors to live on their terms.