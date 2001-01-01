Uncle Fluffy Franchise Opportunity
Testimonials
I have achieved break even in less than two months of opening
People got crazy and loved the product and appraising the Japanese taste.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$70,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$40,000
|Total Investment:
|$70,000
|Royalty Fee:
|4%
|Advertising Fee:
|1%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
International Opportunities Available
|
Uncle Fluffy is the only holder of the secret of the famous jiggly Japanese Cheesecake since 1986 which contains carefully selected ingredients in precise quantities, including cream cheese, premium butter and the finest farm-fresh eggs!
Every ingredient is mixed and baked in a top secretive process to insure the exclusivity of the brand. Uncle Fluffy Bakery provides the best Japanese cheesecake with its soft, delightful and spongy cake that has won over millions of fans across the entire globe.
With its existing 18 branches worldwide, and 135 branches to open before the end of 2021. Uncle Fluffy took the simplicity of five menu items, and turned it into a multi-million international franchise opportunity.
Uncle Fluffy Franchise Options
Option A - Kiosk
A small take away kiosk model brilliantly designed for small budget franchisees, it has done very well in malls and public parks. The fabrication of the kiosk is easy and simple and the overall investment is very affordable.
Option B - Kiosk with Seating Area
A big sized kiosk with a small seating area to serve freshly baked cakes combined with our signature hot and cold drinks. This is what we call a great value option, it has the cost advantages of option A and the profit advantages of option C.
Option C - Shop with Seating Area
A medium to large sized shop with bigger engaging seating area to impress customers with the baking and scent experience. Uncle Fluffy shop have done well in busy streets, malls and popular neighborhoods.
Training and support:
Why you should franchise Uncle Fluffy?
We were borderline baffled upon understanding the math of becoming a franchise, so here goes three reasons why you should franchise Uncle Fluffy now:
