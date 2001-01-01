 Uncle Fluffy Franchise Opportunity
Uncle Fluffy Franchise Opportunity

Testimonials

I have achieved break even in less than two months of opening

Kamal Abdul Aziz
franchisee in Egypt

People got crazy and loved the product and appraising the Japanese taste.

Tumar Boranbayev
franchisee in Kazakhstan

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $70,000
Franchise Fee: $40,000
Total Investment: $70,000
Royalty Fee: 4%
Advertising Fee: 1%

Available Markets:


United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
International Opportunities Available

Uncle Fluffy is the only holder of the secret of the famous jiggly Japanese Cheesecake since 1986 which contains carefully selected ingredients in precise quantities, including cream cheese, premium butter and the finest farm-fresh eggs!

Every ingredient is mixed and baked in a top secretive process to insure the exclusivity of the brand. Uncle Fluffy Bakery provides the best Japanese cheesecake with its soft, delightful and spongy cake that has won over millions of fans across the entire globe.

With its existing 18 branches worldwide, and 135 branches to open before the end of 2021. Uncle Fluffy took the simplicity of five menu items, and turned it into a multi-million international franchise opportunity.

Uncle Fluffy Franchise Options

Option A - Kiosk

Uncle Fluffy Franchise OpportunityA small take away kiosk model brilliantly designed for small budget franchisees, it has done very well in malls and public parks. The fabrication of the kiosk is easy and simple and the overall investment is very affordable.

  • Kiosk size: 90 to 120 sqft
  • Team size: 2 employees
  • Menu items: Signature Japanese cheesecake

Option B - Kiosk with Seating Area

Uncle Fluffy Franchise OpportunityA big sized kiosk with a small seating area to serve freshly baked cakes combined with our signature hot and cold drinks. This is what we call a great value option, it has the cost advantages of option A and the profit advantages of option C.

  • Kiosk size: 200 to 300 sqft
  • Team size: 3 employees
  • Menu items: Signature Japanese cheesecake, cheese tart, chocolate tar and drinks

Option C - Shop with Seating Area

Uncle Fluffy Franchise OpportunityA medium to large sized shop with bigger engaging seating area to impress customers with the baking and scent experience. Uncle Fluffy shop have done well in busy streets, malls and popular neighborhoods.

  • Kiosk size: 400 to 1000 sqft
  • Team size: 5 employees
  • Menu items: Signature Japanese cheesecake, cheese tart, chocolate tar and drinks

Training and support:

  • Location hunting.
  • Equipment buying and setup.
  • Assisting Ingredients buying from the local market.
  • Providing clear design and fit out guidance.
  • Assisting with staff hiring and training.
  • Product preparation and baking.
  • Marketing material and brand awareness.
  • Website setup and online ordering.
  • Free online management system.

Why you should franchise Uncle Fluffy?

We were borderline baffled upon understanding the math of becoming a franchise, so here goes three reasons why you should franchise Uncle Fluffy now:

  1. Low cost franchise opportunity. This brilliant franchise concept was designed to give a chance to work with young entrepreneurs to allow Uncle Fluffy to grow faster and wider, by providing a very affordable franchise fee and low royalty fees, in addition to simplifying the fit-out design to avoid unnecessary costs.
  2. Highly profitable franchise opportunity. Uncle Fluffy shop can make a monthly income of US$80,000 to $100,000, while island kiosks can make a monthly income of $40,000 to $50,000, depending on the location and the footfall. Some Uncle Fluffy franchisees have reached break-even point after 60 days of their opening date.
  3. Easy and fast growth. Step-by-step guideline provided in addition to the training and constant innovation in operations that made Uncle Fluffy easy to open and easy to operate. Providing full and constant support to franchisees has also allowed franchisees to focus on their business, and maximize their financial growth.
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.

