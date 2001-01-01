Uncle Fluffy Franchise Opportunity

Uncle Fluffy is the only holder of the secret of the famous jiggly Japanese Cheesecake since 1986 which contains carefully selected ingredients in precise quantities, including cream cheese, premium butter and the finest farm-fresh eggs!

Every ingredient is mixed and baked in a top secretive process to insure the exclusivity of the brand. Uncle Fluffy Bakery provides the best Japanese cheesecake with its soft, delightful and spongy cake that has won over millions of fans across the entire globe.

With its existing 18 branches worldwide, and 135 branches to open before the end of 2021. Uncle Fluffy took the simplicity of five menu items, and turned it into a multi-million international franchise opportunity.

Uncle Fluffy Franchise Options

Option A - Kiosk

A small take away kiosk model brilliantly designed for small budget franchisees, it has done very well in malls and public parks. The fabrication of the kiosk is easy and simple and the overall investment is very affordable.

Kiosk size: 90 to 120 sqft

90 to 120 sqft Team size: 2 employees

2 employees Menu items: Signature Japanese cheesecake

Option B - Kiosk with Seating Area

A big sized kiosk with a small seating area to serve freshly baked cakes combined with our signature hot and cold drinks. This is what we call a great value option, it has the cost advantages of option A and the profit advantages of option C.

Kiosk size: 200 to 300 sqft

200 to 300 sqft Team size: 3 employees

3 employees Menu items: Signature Japanese cheesecake, cheese tart, chocolate tar and drinks

Option C - Shop with Seating Area

A medium to large sized shop with bigger engaging seating area to impress customers with the baking and scent experience. Uncle Fluffy shop have done well in busy streets, malls and popular neighborhoods.

Kiosk size: 400 to 1000 sqft

400 to 1000 sqft Team size: 5 employees

5 employees Menu items: Signature Japanese cheesecake, cheese tart, chocolate tar and drinks

Training and support:

Location hunting.

Equipment buying and setup.

Assisting Ingredients buying from the local market.

Providing clear design and fit out guidance.

Assisting with staff hiring and training.

Product preparation and baking.

Marketing material and brand awareness.

Website setup and online ordering.

Free online management system.

Why you should franchise Uncle Fluffy?

We were borderline baffled upon understanding the math of becoming a franchise, so here goes three reasons why you should franchise Uncle Fluffy now: