Verbatoria Franchise Opportunity

About Verbatoria

Verbatoria is a neuro-based assessment tool. Our 30-minute simple tests with brain-waves recorded by Brain Computer Interface allows to objectively measure brain inborn specifics, if there is a strong analytical or creative mind, music or sport genius, leadership or emotional intellegence level, attention and memory. Thus reinvent the way we teach and develop our children; attract, select, and retain talents in our companies.

100+ Verbatoria Talent Quotient partners in 13 countries evaluate thousands of children every month. Tests are designed by neuropsychologists to activate dedicated brain zones, each responsible for one of the key talents. 5 minutes after testing clients receive a comprehensive report with talent scores, strong and weak areas. The result is Talent Quotient diagram internally benchmarking the brain by 7 intelligence areas.

We provide our services on SaaS model: you sell, conduct initial tests, collects raw data, send it to our server, and recieve the report in a minutes.

Looking to sign up franchise partners, edtech consultants, psychologists, and degree-granting institutions around the world.

Products and Services

We provide our services globally. Currently reports and software available in English, Chinese and Russian languages but easily adoptable for other cultures and languages.

Preferred Locations

India, Japan, China, Philippines, South Korea, Turkey, Mexico, Indonesia, United States, Egypt, South America, Peru, Europe, United Kingdom, Brazil, Thailand, Chile, Canada, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, South Africa, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ukraine, France, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Malaysia, Argentina, Uruguay, Kazakhstan, United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bolivia, Netherlands, Latvia, Lithuania, Portugal, Paraguay, New Zealand, Estonia, Qatar, Laos, Cambodia, Bahrain.

How to get Verbatoria Franchise?

Connect with us over SMERGERS and we will guide you through the process.

What are some of the things we look for in a Franchisee?

We are looking for an individual, or company, to have inspiration to change the way we teach and develop our kids, who shares our belief that every kid is a genius. A person ready to make a full-time commitment for at least 3-6 months (until the business gets rolling).

Partner could either open an office or add Verbatoria as an additional service to an existing business.

Support you can expect from the company

We provide staff training, technical support with software and advise on lead generation using our website and online appointment system.

We also reimburse part of your marketing expenses during the first three months of operations it they were preliminary approved by us.