Veronica's Insurance Franchise Opportunity

The Top Hispanic Insurance Broker Become today a Veronica's Insurance Branch, a company with more than 25 years in the Hispanic Market.

The V Group has more than 25 years in the Insurance Market with millions of customers, a solid company. Automatically Appointments With Carriers - During the years, we've developed amazing agreements with the Carriers, this gives us the opportunity to automatically approve your appointment with our carriers.

Better Commisions - Becoming a Veronica's Franchise will give you the opportunity to earn more money thanks to our exclusive agreements with the Carriers We're experts in the Hispanic Market After 25 years selling insurance to Hispanic clients, you can image how much expertise we've developed. Using the latest technology Our company is based on technology. Nowadays we're using AI (artificial intelligent) with our Sales Department or Underwriting. So we can sell and check faster and better. And our last invention was the "VeroBot" a 24/7 ChatBot in Facebook Messenger to quote in realtime no matter the day or time. Marketing is in our DNA At Veronica's we develop marketing campaigns for every level. From Traditional live TV and Magazines, to Social Media, Personalized customer experiences or even with ChatBots. Why our Insurance franchise is the right choice: Servicing the fastest growing population base in the country... the Latino population

An established and recognized brand in the industry

Competitive low investment costs and fees

A business that is desired to thrive in any economy

Year-round franchisee support

Year-round customer service call center for your clients The benefits for our clients Our clients has amazing benefits Lowest Prices Always - We have special Veronica's programs with the Carriers, quoting even cheaper than our competitors.

Exclusive Events - Our marketing machine selects the best events. From Concerts, to family to give exclusive access to our clients.

24/7 Always On - Our clients want to communicate in multiple and different ways. We are ready to attend them 24/7 by phone, sms, messenger, WhatsApp, instagram, or even Apple Business Chat. Add to Request List Added Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.