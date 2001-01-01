Veronica's Insurance Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$45,000
|Net Worth:
|$100,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$25,000
|Total Investment:
|$45,000 - $115,000
|Royalty Fee:
|15%
|Advertising Fee:
|2%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
The Top Hispanic Insurance Broker
Become today a Veronica's Insurance Branch, a company with more than 25 years in the Hispanic Market.
We're experts in the Hispanic Market
After 25 years selling insurance to Hispanic clients, you can image how much expertise we've developed.
Using the latest technology
Our company is based on technology. Nowadays we're using AI (artificial intelligent) with our Sales Department or Underwriting. So we can sell and check faster and better.
And our last invention was the "VeroBot" a 24/7 ChatBot in Facebook Messenger to quote in realtime no matter the day or time.
Marketing is in our DNA
At Veronica's we develop marketing campaigns for every level. From Traditional live TV and Magazines, to Social Media, Personalized customer experiences or even with ChatBots.
Why our Insurance franchise is the right choice:
The benefits for our clients
Our clients has amazing benefits
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
