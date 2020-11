An Opportunity To Make A Difference Join The VetCor® Revolution and Make A Difference

In Your Community And Your Life, Today! Sustaining A Legacy Of Service! VetCor® is a restoration company that solves water and mold damage problems, and provides other related services, in commercial and residential properties, staffed by veterans of the U.S. military and those who share similar values. We are now offering franchise opportunities to veterans and their immediate family members. Why VetCor® Join a team of veterans who share the culture, norms and values of the U.S. military

Be part of something bigger than yourself

Help ease the transition to civilian life and community

Raise the quality of life and standard of living for you and your family

Help create and expand the brand known for timely, reliable, quality service and the value of veterans

Help create even more sustainable and meaningful employment opportunities for our Nation's heroes

Help close the gap between veterans and the society they served to protect and defend

Help restore integrity to an industry in dire need of reputable contractors

Sustaining a legacy of service by providing needed services to customers after a disaster.

Strategy - VetCor® sits in a great position in the franchise market with a strong operating model in place and a strong differentiation from the rest of the competition in the franchise marketplace. VetCor® is a unique and high-performing exception within a lucrative industry.

