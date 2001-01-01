Wed Society® Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$100,000 - $129,250
|Net Worth:
|$200,000 - $1,500,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$45,000 - $45,000
|Total Investment:
|$103,150 - $129,250
|Royalty Fee:
|8%
|Advertising Fee:
|2%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, ID, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MA, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NC, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VT, WV, WY
|
Curate your own local media empire
