 XP League Franchise Opportunity
Testimonials

This is such a professional level product. I am always proud to show it off with parents and community organizations. They instantly want to sign up their child or get involved!

J.D. UHLER
Franchise Owner, Madison, Wi

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $50,000
Franchise Fee: $35,000
Total Investment: $37,800 - $73,660

Available Markets:


United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY

Own A Youth Esports Franchise
It's All About The Xperience

XP League bridges the gap between youth athletics and competitive gaming.

Benefits Of XP League Franchise Ownership

  • Live Your Passion - You're passionate about gaming, having fun, and making a positive impact. We enable you to deliver an experience that kids and parents love.
  • Multi-Billion Dollar Market - Esports is growing incredibly fast and now rivals traditional sports. We provide a unique opportunity to own your piece of the esports juggernaut.
  • Low Cost Of Ownership - Our minimal overhead model puts franchise ownership in reach. With different types of center, you can find the right fit for you.
  • Complete League in a Box - As a franchisee, you get a League in a Box with everything you need to succeed, including plans, partnerships, and up to twenty teams.
  • Ultimate Flexibility - XP League franchisees have the freedom to choose their hours, location, and league size, so you can scale-up at your own pace.
  • Unparalleled Support - As entrepreneurs and franchisees ourselves, we provide comprehensive guidance and support to help you thrive.

A Complete League in a Box

We thought of everything so you don't have to.

Franchise owners receive a comprehensive kit containing everything they need to succeed.

  • Access to stunning team logos and official branded gear.
  • Exclusive partnerships with top coaching and esports brands.
  • Tournament management and national game play.
  • Regional events and North American Finals.
  • Unparalleled coaching and marketing support.
  • Proven plans for launching, marketing, and operations.
  • A League Commissioner network of the brightest and most dedicated leaders in the space.

More Than Playing Video Games

Youth esports at XP League instills children with lifelong values and skills

.
  • Sortsmanship
  • Teamwork
  • Strategic Thinking
  • Social Skills
  • Problem Solving
  • Improved Focus
  • Quicker Brain Function
  • Coordination
  • Multi-Tasking Skills
  • Fosters Stem Learning
