How do you ensure that each of your units maintains brand consistency, while also catering to local tastes and preferences?

One of the major benefits of operating a restaurant franchise is the brand consistency across all locations. Company signage, logos, and even interior décor are the same regardless of the city of operation. That consistent standard provides customers with familiarity of the menu and a known quantity for what they will order.

But in a country as large as the United States, there are many different regional styles and tastes. Customers in Maine have different preferences to those in Louisiana, Kansas or California. How do restaurants account for these differences while providing brand consistency regardless of location?

Franchise Update recently asked several multi-unit restaurant operators how they balance upholding brand consistency across their locations while also adjusting their menu with local tastes, if needed. It can be a fine line to walk and requires thought and creativity. Making minor variations to the menu to account for local market preferences can lead to greater customer satisfaction and increased sales.

As many people have been able to relax and enjoy time off over the holidays recently, we also asked several multi-unit restaurant franchisees about their guilty pleasures. Like many of us, their responses ranged from food, desserts, hobbies, and entertainment in their free time. See their answers below to learn more about their fun temptations away from the restaurant.

Bryce Bares

Company: QSR Services, LLC

Brands: 30 Dunkin’, one Baskin-Robbins

Years in Franchising: 13

Our brand has substantial geographical variation in consumer preferences, particularly in the donut category. We carry a core variety common with all Dunkins, but we allow our local managers and bakers to adjust the menu to local tastes. To ensure consistency, we employ a network trainer who follows up on our crew, shift leader, and manager training. Our district managers, director of operations and I visit our stores and use the same checklist so we're aligned on reviewing facilities, product availability, food safety, and performance. We also employ DTIQ (a camera provider) so we can monitor our stores anytime from anywhere. Technology has made management from afar much, much easier.

Shane Paul

Company: PGC Foods

Brands: 9 Jack in the Box

Years in Franchising: 7

This is one of the aspects I love most about Jack in the Box. With such a diverse menu, we’re able to appeal to varying customer preferences across regions. For instance, in Louisville, our guests gravitate toward hearty burgers, whereas in San Diego, lighter options like chicken dishes are more popular. We’ve even seen regional differences in limited-time offers - potato wedges sold out quickly in Kentucky, but they performed modestly in San Diego. Jack in the Box’s extensive menu and flexibility allow us to connect with customers everywhere.

Yousuf Nabi

Company: Gotham Cookies Inc., DBA Mrs. Fields Cookies

Brands: 12 Sbarros, 10 Mrs. Fields, two TCBYs

Years in Franchising: 5

I am deeply involved with my managers and upper management team, working closely together to establish clear standards and expectations for each location. This collaborative approach ensures that everyone is aligned and fosters an environment where team members can provide valuable insights and feedback. By customizing these standards to suit the unique needs of each location, we can account for regional differences, such as demographic and market variations. For example, a product that performs well in Hawaii might not see the same success in California or Nevada, so we adapt accordingly to ensure each store thrives.

Chris Aslam

Company: Aslam Group LLC, Tribox LLC, West Box LLC, Best of Cluck LLC, Rock Hawaiian LLC

Brands: 64 Jack in the Box, 9 Hawaiian Brothers, 4 Golden Chick

Years in Franchising: 28

Our brands do very well to maintain consistency across markets. However, we must be a bit flexible in managing our teams in different markets due to local cultures and preferences. Once we figured out how to provide this cultural flexibility while still maintaining our values and standards, our teams were able to find happiness and success.

David Weeks

Brands: 9 Barberitos, 8 Dunkin’, 4 Newk’s Eatery

Years in Franchising: 21

Our people believe in the brand standard that has been set forth by all the franchisors that we work with. I believe in the operations playbook that all our brands have given us. If we execute the playbook properly, then we will have success. Every day we are looking at our brand standards and making sure that our crews are upholding those standards. I have operations teams with each brand that ensure that this happens on a daily basis. We have general managers at all our locations. The operations teams are “above restaurant leaders” who work with the store GM’s make sure that we have operational consistency.

Sam Batt

Company: Batt Enterprises, LLC

Brands: 14 TCBY franchises, one TCBY/Mrs. Fields co-branded location

Years in Franchising: 14

As an area director, I’m actively involved in various aspects of the business, including store design, marketing and branding materials, product testing and development, and operations. Through this role, I help provide franchise owners nationwide with the tools and knowledge needed to maintain a consistent and recognizable TCBY experience. I also helped design TCBY’s self-serve pilot store and contributed to developing the training program implemented at self-serve stores nationwide. I believe these initiatives play a critical role in standardizing operations while ensuring every store reflects the brand’s identity. At the local level, I empower my managers with autonomy to make decisions that cater to their unique customer bases and team. They can select froyo flavors, customize topping options, and manage schedules. I trust their expertise in meeting the needs of their communities while adhering to the overarching brand standards.

Brian Fuder

Company: Echos Management Group, Inc.

Brands: Four Taco John’s

Years in Franchising: 20

It all boils down to setting expectations with your team. We truly rely on our team to bring the Taco John’s mission to life each day. Taco John’s has a special appeal that draws in customers of very diverse demographics. The brand’s dedication to high-quality recipes and fresh ingredients allows us to ensure that each location will deliver a positive experience for guests.

FRANCHISEE BYTES

What is your guilty pleasure?

A chocolate croissant.

-Keith Johnson, COO/Franchisee, Amazing Food Concepts, 20 Qdoba Mexican Eats, 15 Captain D's, 1 Epic Wings

Red wine, pasta, and chocolate.

-Brad Peet, President/Owner, 13 One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, 12 Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, 8 Mister Sparky

I love my movies and shows. I'm quite addicted to quoting the shows I like in all the wrong times. I'm basically Michael Scott.

-Luke Andrus, CEO, Blue Star Investments, 46 Anytime Fitness

Any and everything chocolate. I've never met a chocolate chip cookie that didn't have my name on it.

-Nauman Panjwani, Partner, SNS Investment Group, 4 Hilton Hotels, 1 Marriott Hotel, 1 Choice Hotels, 17 Total Wireless by Verizon

Playing poker.

-Bill Aseere, CEO, Space Cowboys Restaurant Group, 17 Donatos Pizza, 3 Guthrie's Chicken, 2 Whit's Frozen Custard

I have several: a great ribeye steak, a glass of fine tequila, a quick nine holes of golf after dinner, or a Padron cigar.

-Alex Carney, Vice President, TR Hospitality Group and High Plains Brew, 11 Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 3 7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee

Popping hot air popcorn.

-Bryant Green, Owner, 15 Always Best Care Senior Services

Anything involving The Ohio State University football and basketball.

-Tom Pentenburg, Owner, Pentenburg Search Group Inc., 21 Spherion Staffing Services