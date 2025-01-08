 Buckleys Bringing Port of Subs to Northern Utah 

By: M. Scott Morris | 201 Reads | 1 Shares

Tiffany Buckley, a seasoned food and beverage professional, and her husband plan to open their first Port of Subs in Toole, Utah, this year. The restaurant will serve as the cornerstone for future growth in Northern Utah, and there are plans for additional locations in Lake Point and Grantsville.

The store will be the first of 40 Port of Subs locations to be built in Northern Utah under a regional developer agreement led by brothers Jay and Michael Taylor.

"Port of Subs builds strong connections within each community it serves, thanks to its commitment to quality and exceptional experiences," Tiffany Buckley said. "After years in the food and beverage industry, I knew this was a brand I wanted to be part of. From my first introduction, it was clear that Port of Subs aligned with my passion for excellence and customer satisfaction. We see tremendous potential for Port of Subs in Tooele and are confident this new location will be a welcome addition to the community."

Jay and Michael Taylor will continue actively seeking qualified operators, like the Buckleys, to become franchisees with Port of Subs and open their own restaurants. Long recognized across the West Coast, the brand has an established presence in Salt Lake City, and this expansion sets the stage for continued growth across the state.

Published: January 8th, 2025

