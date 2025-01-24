Looking Forward to a New Year of Opportunity

I’m struck by how rapidly our industry can evolve. Over the past months, I’ve traveled extensively across the U.S., engaging with franchisees, franchisors, and stakeholders from every angle of the franchise ecosystem. Across the board, one theme stands out: Everyone is focused on driving their brand forward and increasing profitability. Yet, in our enthusiasm for innovation and creativity, it’s easy to overlook the importance of making money—it’s the fuel behind our ideas and growth.

In conversations with franchisors, there’s palpable excitement about new concepts and aggressive expansion plans. Banks, however, see things differently. They ask the tough questions: What’s your EBITDA? Is your model scalable? What are your fixed cost leverage ratios? Do you have personal guarantees, and, ultimately, what’s the ROI? These are questions that force us to examine our brands critically, ensuring they’re built to grow sustainably.

Looking ahead to 2025, we can expect significant discussions in Congress around critical issues, like taxes and immigration. Whether you’re a Democrat or Republican, several expected legislative changes could work in our favor. Removing taxes on overtime pay and tips, for instance, would mean immediate raises for employees, motivating them to invest further in their work. Accelerated depreciation and reduced corporate tax rates could free up capital for franchisees, allowing for faster development and the ability to attract top talent. Legal immigration pathways could open doors for staffing, helping us resolve ongoing workforce shortages. More cash in consumer’s hands should lead to an increase in transactions.

I’m looking forward to our gathering in March when we’ll dive deep into these issues and explore actionable strategies for success in the coming year. The Multi-Unit Franchising Conference is where franchisees and franchisors can meet, collaborate, and mentor the next generation. It’s the ideal setting to challenge each other, learn, and find new opportunities to win together in 2025.

I am honored to serve as your chair and can’t wait to see everyone at Caesars Forum this March. Please join me in Las Vegas from March 25 to 28. Bring your key employees, partners, and even your successors. I look forward to meeting each of you.

David Ostrowe,

MUFC 2025 Chair