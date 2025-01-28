Patel Opens Metal Supermarkets in Alabama

Hiren Patel opened his third Metal Supermarkets location in Alabama in January, bringing more than 8,000 types, shapes and grades of metal cut to each customer's exact specifications. The new store is located at 2210 Meridian Street in Huntsville.

Bringing years of management experience in retail and real estate development, Hiren and his team will offer easy and quick access to small quantity metals supported by the Metal Supermarkets network.

"Amidst everything that Huntsville has to offer, an offering like Metal Supermarkets is a missing puzzle piece for the growing region's businesses and consumers," Patel said. "I love being able to serve customers and talk about their projects. I'm excited to discover how they use metal in their day-to-day lives and how we can help them."

Metal Supermarkets Huntsville will service the Huntsville area, including Madison, Triana, Decatur, Athens, Owens Cross Roads and surrounding areas.

Each Metal Supermarkets location provides solutions to customers' metal needs in both the business-to-business and business-to-consumer categories.

"We look forward to opening our third location in Alabama and offering even more businesses and consumers solutions for their metal needs," said Stephen Schober, president and CEO of Metal Supermarkets. "We're excited to introduce Huntsville to Metal Supermarkets and serve as an essential business to the community by providing customers with our full array of metal products and services matched with speed and convenience."