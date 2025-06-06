Showing the Way: Operator Shares Franchise Experience with Women and Minorities

Name: Chanel Grant

Title: Co-Owner

Company: Healthy Living Ventures

No. of units by brand: 6 Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 3 Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, 1 Vio Med Spa

Age: 34

Family: Husband Gerald and 2 daughters, Ryan,4, and Zoe, 1

Years in franchising: 10

Years in current position: 10

Chanel Grant is the 2025 Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion MVP (Most Valuable Performer) for her demonstrated exceptional commitment to the promotion of diversity, equity, and inclusion in her organization.

Chanel Grant’s parents owned a custom cabinet business, so she learned about entrepreneurship as she grew up and started to help with the company’s marketing as a teenager. That early exposure to business ownership was part of what led to her to become a franchisee years later. Now, her passion and experience in franchising are leading her to mentor others and teach them how to follow in her footsteps.

Grant owns 10 franchises across three brands with her mother, Toya Evans, and sister, Lauren Williamson, and she continues her specialty of managing the sales and marketing for the group. Business ownership has given her a successful career and personal freedom to devote quality time to raising her two young daughters. With a thriving business built around her desired lifestyle, Grant has the experience to counsel others about the benefits of franchising.

“I attend many franchise conferences, and there is a general lack of representation of women in the industry, particularly women of color,” Grant says. “Franchising has been great for me personally and professionally over the past 10 years. I want to educate and expose others to the wonderful opportunities in business ownership.”

Along with her mother and sister, Grant developed a series of educational initiatives, including an online course, “So You Want to Buy a Franchise?” The course guides aspiring entrepreneurs through the franchising process, covering how to create a business plan, secure financing, and select the right franchise brand. Grant also offers Facebook Live and Instagram Story sessions to raise awareness of franchising and empower women and minorities with the information they need to own a business. Additionally, she works with the International Franchise Association to educate entrepreneurs on franchising options.

She is focused on growing the business over the coming years but sees a future in which she will become a full-time advocate for the industry and a personal consultant to other owners. She is also drawn to helping others turn around underperforming businesses. It is all part of her plan to make a meaningful impact on people’s lives through franchising.

“You never know what you may share or say to someone that will spark something within them down the road,” Grant says. “I’ve spoken to people who said they talked to me five years ago, and that conversation motivated them to get into franchise ownership. I want to see more women and minorities in franchising. It is extremely fulfilling to know I am helping make an impact in their lives to create generational wealth for them and their families.”

MVP Questions

Why do you think you were recognized with this award? I’m committed to helping women and minorities in franchising through mentoring, consulting, and overall advocacy for the industry. Franchising has been a blessing to my family, and I want others to experience the same opportunities.

How have you raised the bar in your company? We’re always raising the bar! We’ve recently enhanced employee benefits and our approach to team recognition. We primarily recognize outstanding employee achievement through our Slack channel. We will also hold events and outings to build morale and encourage team building.

What innovations have you created to grow your company? We are implementing new marketing strategies, partnering with a marketing agency, and doing grassroots marketing. We have seen our leads quadruple after working with our new agency, and we are also converting leads at a high level.

Core values that helped you win this award? Playing to win, operating with integrity, and putting people first.

How important is community involvement? It’s core to who we are and has been a focus for the past 10 years: “To whom much is given, much is required.” We regularly donate to local schools, galas, sororities, fundraisers, and pantries.

Important leadership qualities for your team? Good communication and honesty.

Personal

First job: I worked with my parents at their custom closet business and assisted with direct mail marketing beginning when I was in the fifth grade.

Formative influences/events: I had the opportunity to watch my parents as entrepreneurs, which sparked my passion and curiosity for business that still drives me today.

Key accomplishments: My family. I feel incredibly blessed for my daughters and that I can be present in their lives while running my business.

Biggest current challenge: Finding and hiring the right people for our growing team.

Next big goal: Opening our next Vio Med Spa.

First turning point in your career: In 2021, I took the big leap to go into entrepreneurship full-time. I previously had managers in place and didn’t need to be there full-time. I had a job working in pharmaceutical sales with a flexible schedule. As we expanded from one unit to six within two years, I knew I had to shift my focus to our franchise businesses full-time.

Best business decision: Going into business with my mom and sister. The support we provide each other and our clearly defined roles make a huge difference.

Hardest lesson learned: Everything takes longer than expected.

Work week: Each week, I oversee the spas, connect with leaders, and strategize high-level marketing and sales.

Exercise/workout: I work with a personal trainer twice a week at 6 a.m. and use a Peloton at home.

Best advice you ever got: My seventh-grade civics teacher, Mr. Weber, said, “If everyone does a little, no one has to do a lot.”

Passion in business: Being able to help prospective franchisees get started and providing solutions for underperforming franchisees through consulting.

How do you balance life and work? Setting strong boundaries. Once I pick up my daughters from school, it’s mom time until they’re asleep.

Guilty pleasure: Travel.

Favorite book: The Power of Vulnerability by Brené Brown.

Favorite movie: “The Pursuit of Happyness.”

What do most people not know about you? I moved a lot as a kid but wasn’t from a military family. My family was in technology.

Pet peeve: Laziness.

What did you want to be when you grew up? An entrepreneur.

Last vacation: Turks and Caicos Islands in October 2024.

Person you’d most like to have lunch with: Michelle Obama or Mel Robbins.

Management

Business philosophy: Supportive leadership. Giving my team the space to grow while always being there to support them.

Greatest challenge: Managing different types of businesses requires different leadership approaches based on age groups, licensure, and industry specifics.

How do others describe you? Ambitious, energetic, and spontaneous.

Have you ever been in a mentor-mentee relationship? Yes. Being a mentor is about reaching back while still climbing. You don’t have to wait until you’ve “made it” to help someone else.

One thing you’re looking to do better: Prioritize self-care and achieve better balance in our business.

How do you give your team room to innovate? We host weekly brainstorming sessions to identify challenges and collaborate on solutions.

How close are you to operations? Very involved. I really enjoy it.

Two most important things you rely on from your franchisor: Ongoing support and training plus strong relationships within the brand.

What do you need from vendors? Additional training and support for our staff.

Have you changed your marketing strategy due to the economy? Yes, we are leveraging AI for marketing innovation.

How is social media affecting your business? Skincare is a hot topic, and social media helps showcase our nurse practitioners and licensed skincare professionals. We even have a full-time social media coordinator.

How are you using AI to manage your business? We are developing AI-driven speed-to-lead technology and continuously exploring new AI applications.

How do you hire and fire? Hire slow, fire fast. Our hiring process includes four to five rounds, including a lunch meeting. We provide opportunities for improvement, but if it’s not a good fit, we move on quickly.

How do you train and retain? Training is key and something that builds confidence. We also emphasize continuous learning.

How do you deal with problem employees? There is open and clear communication to prevent minor issues from becoming major problems. We train our leaders to be proactive.

Fastest way into your doghouse: Dishonesty.

Bottom Line

Annual revenue: $9 million.

2025 goals: Increase the bottom line, find cost savings, build a complete leadership team, and open an additional location.

How do you measure growth? Year-over-year sales and impact to the bottom line.

Where do you want to be in five years? 10 years? In five years, I’d like to double our units. In ten years, I’d love to exit and move into consulting.

Do you have brands in different segments? Why? Yes, for diversification. We entered Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa and fell in love with the industry, which led us to Vio Med Spa.

How is the economy affecting your business? All our brands depend on consumers’ discretionary income, so we’re constantly innovating to adapt.

Are you experiencing economic growth in your market? There’s some strain, but we’re working through it.

How do changes in the economy impact your business? It forces us to be more strategic and focus on what we can control.

How do you forecast for your business? Growth! We’ve implemented new marketing tools and technologies to drive sales and memberships.

Best sources for capital expansion? Building strong relationships with lenders and sharing our vision for expansion.

Experience with private equity and banks? Local banks tend to be engaged since they have a vested interest in the community.

How do you take care of employees? 401K, health insurance, and frequent recognition through bonuses and incentives.

How are you handling rising employee costs? We meticulously manage controllable costs. We recently went through our P&L statements and looked at line items that can be controlled. We also switched to a central inventory management system and cut costs where possible.

How do you reward top employees? Recognition, contests, and team and individual bonuses.

Exit strategy: Grow our units and eventually exit to private equity.