A Competitive Edge: Super Bowl Champion Moves the Ball Forward with Franchising

Name: James Ihedigbo

Title: Owner/Operator

Company: The Ihedigbo Group

No. of units: 6 Kiddie Academy

Age: 41

Family: Wife Brittany and children, Grace, 11, Ava, 8, Jeremiah, 6, and Elias, 4

Years in franchising: 9

Years in current position: 9

James Ihedigbo is the 2025 Influencer for Former Pro Athlete MVP (Most Valuable Performer) for achieving excellence in franchising as a former professional athlete.

When he was a member of the Baltimore Ravens in 2012, James Ihedigbo spent late nights at All-Pro safety Ed Reed’s house as they watched hours of game film together. As an eager understudy, Ihedigbo wanted to soak up knowledge from the future Hall of Famer to give him any advantage on the football field. Later that season, the two helped the Ravens capture the championship in Super Bowl XLVII.

More than a decade later, Ihedigbo owns six Kiddie Academy locations in the Houston area and uses the same approach and mindset from his playing days in his second career in franchising.

“Franchising feeds my competitive edge,” Ihedigbo says. “I am used to competing against others. I will talk to the most successful owners in the system and in childhood education across Texas and ask them what I need to know to excel. I want to be the best regardless of what I do.”

Ihedigbo’s parents immigrated from Nigeria and both earned their doctorates in education, instilling the importance of teaching and academics in his family. As his playing career wound down, Ihedigbo began considering options for the next stage of his life. After conducting due diligence, he followed his heart and opened his first Kiddie Academy franchise in 2016 shortly after retiring from the NFL.

“I’ve seen a lot of guys who viewed their identity as an NFL player and struggled with that when they transitioned to retirement,” he says. “I viewed playing as something I did, not who I was. My identity is tied to my faith and the desire to have a greater impact. My mindset is using the platform I was given as a former player to accomplish my goals, which are having an impact in the communities we serve and transforming generations of people.”

Although childhood education came naturally to Ihedigbo, understanding all aspects of business ownership required learning on his own. The former defensive back likened the experience to studying a playbook each week to master the game plan. He also compared his two professional roles by saying that every member of the team needs to understand and do their job correctly for the entire organization to be successful.

Ihedigbo has been in franchising for nine years, matching the length of his playing career. At age 41, Ihedigbo has many more years of business ownership ahead of him. He has taken the customizable business model of Kiddie Academy and made it his own.

“The scary thing about the NFL is that you are not totally in control over your fate,” he says. “The idea that you could be terminated at any point of your career never sat well with me. Now, I control my fate, and I can do this as long as I desire.”

MVP QUESTIONS

Why do you think you were recognized with this award? This recognition likely stems from our commitment to excellence in early childhood education, impactful community engagement, and the successful transition from professional athletics to entrepreneurship, demonstrating leadership and dedication.

How have you raised the bar in your own company? By fostering a culture of continuous improvement, investing in staff development, embracing innovative educational practices, and maintaining unwavering dedication to the families we serve.

What innovations have you created and used to build your company? We have integrated advanced technology into our classrooms, developed community outreach programs, and implemented efficient operational systems that enhance both the educational experience and business performance.

What core values do you think helped you win this award? Integrity, excellence, community focus, and a passion for empowering others are core values that have guided our actions and contributed to this recognition.

How important is community involvement to you and your company? Community involvement is central to our mission. We believe in giving back, building strong relationships, and contributing positively to the communities that support us.

What leadership qualities are important to you and your team? We value vision, empathy, resilience, effective communication, and the ability to inspire and empower others to achieve collective goals.

PERSONAL

First job: Delivering newspapers on a paper route when I was 13. It instilled in me the value of hard work and responsibility from a young age.

Formative influences/events: First would be my parents, the late Apollos Ihedigbo, Ph.D., and Rose Ihedigbo, Ph.D., who, through their hard work and perseverance, left the small villages of Nigeria and came to the U.S. with nothing but the clothes on their backs. For both of them to go from that situation to earn doctorates in education taught me that there was nothing I would set out to do that I couldn’t accomplish. I walked on to the University of Massachusetts football team and then spent nine years in the NFL after initially signing as an undrafted free agent. These experiences taught me resilience and determination and the importance of faith in overcoming challenges.

Key accomplishments: I went from a college football walk-on to being inducted into the University of Massachusetts Hall of Fame. I had a nine-year NFL career, culminating in a Super Bowl championship with the 2012 Baltimore Ravens. I then successfully transitioned from the NFL to entrepreneurship and now operate six Kiddie Academy franchises, impacting more than 1,500 children annually.

Biggest current challenge: Navigating the complexities of scaling our operations while maintaining the quality and personal touch that our communities have come to expect.

Next big goal: Doubling the size of our impact by expanding our reach and supporting additional families and communities through our services.

First turning point in your career: Earning a spot on the University of Massachusetts football team as a walk-on, which set the foundation for my professional career and personal development.

Best business decision: Purchasing the real estate for our first Kiddie Academy location, which provided stability and long-term investment benefits.

Hardest lesson learned: Mistakes are expensive both financially and in terms of time and energy. It’s crucial to approach decisions with diligence and seek wise counsel.

Work week: My days start early with a 5 a.m. cold plunge and workout at Ihedigbo Fitness Gym. This routine energizes me for a day filled with overseeing operations, strategic planning, and community engagement.

Exercise/workout: Consistent physical training is vital. I maintain a disciplined regimen to stay fit and focused.

Best advice you ever got: My mentor, Dana Carson, said, “Nothing gets done without leadership, and nothing stays done without management.” This emphasizes the balance between initiating action and sustaining results.

What’s your passion in business? My passion lies in meeting the needs of those I encounter and solving problems in a profitable way. Through our Kiddie Academy franchises, we provide quality early childhood education. Additionally, through Chance Global, a nonprofit group we partner with, we bring education, clothing, food, and water to children in the slums of Kenya. To me, business is a vehicle for transformation in the marketplace and in the lives it touches.

How do you balance life and work? My faith is the cornerstone of my identity. Whether in the NFL or in business, I see myself first as a man of God, which provides clarity and balance in all pursuits.

Guilty pleasure: Enjoying a quiet evening with my family and watching our favorite movies.

Favorite book: Learning to Lead by Dana Carson.

Favorite movies: “The Founder” and “300” for their themes of perseverance and leadership.

What do most people not know about you? When you meet me, I am very humble and down-to-earth.

Pet peeve: Tardiness. Being late shows a lack of respect for others’ time.

What did you want to be when you grew up? An NFL player, a dream I was blessed to fulfill.

Last vacation: A rejuvenating trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with my family in August 2024.

Person you’d most like to have lunch with: Shaquille O’Neal so that we can discuss his transition from professional sports to successful entrepreneurship.

MANAGEMENT

Business philosophy: Meet needs and solve problems at a profit. Without addressing the essential needs of your customer base, a business cannot thrive.

Management method or style: I believe in empowering leadership, focusing on building leaders and inspiring individuals to exceed their own expectations joyfully.

Greatest challenge: Ensuring consistent quality and personal engagement as we scale our operations.

How do others describe you? Driven, compassionate, and visionary with a commitment to excellence.

Have you ever been in a mentor-mentee relationship? What did you learn? Yes, I firmly believe that every leader should both seek mentorship and mentor others, fostering continuous growth and learning. I discovered that we are lifelong learners. Ceasing to learn equates to ceasing to grow.

One thing you’re looking to do better: Enhancing our technological infrastructure to improve operational efficiency and customer experience.

How you give your team room to innovate and experiment: By fostering a culture that encourages creative thinking, calculated risk-taking, and learning from failures without fear of reprimand.

How close are you to operations? I oversee the entire operation, staying engaged with daily activities while empowering my team to lead and make decisions.

What are the two most important things you rely on from your franchisor? Branding and curriculum as well as sharing best practices to ensure we deliver exceptional education consistently.

What you need from vendors: Consistency in quality and service to maintain our standards and trust with our clients.

Have you changed your marketing strategy in response to the economy? Yes, we’ve increased our presence on social media platforms and deepened community connections, leading to more grassroots opportunities.

How is social media affecting your business? It’s been a significant asset, allowing us to connect directly with our audience through geo-targeted marketing and PPC campaigns.

How are you using technology, like AI, to manage your business? Integrating AI into our customer management and communication systems has enhanced efficiency. While AI processes data swiftly, its true value lies in complementing the human qualities essential for exceptional leadership.

How do you hire and fire? We hire individuals who embody our 5-Star Plus values: excellence, energy, execution, efficiency, esteeming leadership, and economic sense.

How do you train and retain? We invest in comprehensive training programs that equip our staff with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in their roles. Ongoing professional development opportunities, competitive compensation, and a positive work environment contribute to high retention rates.

How do you deal with problem employees? We address issues directly and constructively, focusing on clear communication and setting expectations. When necessary, we implement performance improvement plans and provide support to help employees align with our standards.

Fastest way into your doghouse: A lack of integrity or failing to uphold our core values can quickly erode trust and disrupt team cohesion.

BOTTOM LINE

Annual revenue: More than $10 million annually.

2025 goals: Our primary goal is to double our impact by expanding our services to reach more families and communities, enhancing the quality of early childhood education we provide.

Growth meter: How do you measure your growth? We assess growth through enrollment numbers, customer satisfaction scores, staff retention rates, and financial performance. Additionally, community impact and the successful development of our team members into leadership roles are key indicators.

Vision meter: Where do you want to be in five years? 10 years? In five years, we aim to have expanded our footprint, operating additional Kiddie Academy locations and positively influencing more communities. In ten years, our vision includes being a leading provider of early childhood education while also exploring opportunities to support underserved areas both domestically and internationally. We want to be known for excellence and innovation.

Do you have brands in different segments? Why/why not? Our focus is on the early childhood education segment through our Kiddie Academy franchises. This concentration allows us to maintain high-quality standards and leverage our expertise effectively.

How is the economy in your region(s) affecting you, your employees, your customers? Economic fluctuations present challenges, such as increased operational costs and financial strains on families. We strive to support our employees through competitive wages and benefits, and we offer flexible programs to assist families in accessing quality education for their children.

Are you experiencing economic growth in your market? Yes, despite challenges, there is a growing demand for quality early childhood education, and we are positioned to meet this need through strategic expansion and community engagement.

How do changes in the economy affect the way you do business? Economic changes prompt us to adapt by optimizing operational efficiencies, revisiting pricing strategies, and exploring alternative revenue streams to ensure sustainability without compromising service quality.

How do you forecast for your business? We utilize a combination of historical data analysis, market trend evaluation, and community feedback to project future enrollment, staffing needs, and financial performance.

What are the best sources for capital expansion? We consider a mix of traditional bank loans, reinvested profits, and potential partnerships with investors who share our vision and values.

Experience with private equity, local banks, national banks, other institutions? Why/why not? Our expansion has primarily been financed through relationships with local and national banks, which offer terms that align with our financial strategies and community-focused approach.

What are you doing to take care of your employees? We provide competitive compensation, comprehensive benefits, and opportunities for professional development as well as a supportive work environment that values their contributions and well-being.

How are you handling rising employee costs (payroll, minimum wage, healthcare, etc.)? We proactively manage rising costs by optimizing operational efficiencies, adjusting tuition rates as necessary, and exploring cost-saving measures that do not compromise the quality of education or employee satisfaction.

What laws and regulations are affecting your business, and how are you dealing with them? Changes in childcare licensing requirements, health and safety regulations, and labor laws directly impact our operations. We stay informed through continuous education, consult with legal experts, and adjust our policies and procedures to ensure full compliance.

How do you reward/recognize top-performing employees? We implement recognition programs that include bonuses, public acknowledgment, opportunities for advancement, and professional development initiatives to reward excellence and dedication.

What kind of exit strategy do you have in place? Our exit strategy involves succession planning, potentially transitioning ownership to trusted leaders within our organization or exploring opportunities for acquisition by parties who align with our mission and values.