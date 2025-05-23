Singularly Focused: Legacy Franchisee Carries on Family Tradition with A&W Restaurants

Name: James Brajdic

Title: President

Company: Customer Maniacs and Green Bay A Dub

No. of units: 13 A&W

Age: 53

Family: Wife and 2 children

Years in franchising: 23

Years in current position: 23

James Brajdic is co-winner of the Single-Brand Leadership MVP (Most Valuable Performer) for achieving leadership with a single brand.

Even though James Brajdic has been a franchisee with A&W Restaurants for more than two decades, he has identified with the brand for most of his life.

When he was 11, his parents purchased a nearby A&W, which led to his first job as a dishwasher two years later. That started his career in the restaurant industry, all of which has been spent with the A&W brand. Following college, he worked in his family’s restaurant and managed a remodeled location before purchasing his parents’ restaurant when he was 31. He later partnered with multi-unit operator Barb Gretzinger, and the two operate 13 A&W locations in Central Wisconsin.

The familiarity with the A&W brand and its close-knit culture has kept Brajdic singularly dedicated to the franchise rather than exploring other restaurant concepts. That sentiment comes with a mix of loyalty and strategic planning.

“I believe it is easier to operate one brand than two,” Brajdic says. “You are totally family with A&W, and it is tough to move away from that. I really like being focused on a single brand, which helps drive our business.”

Brajdic is a respected member of the A&W system. He has been on the franchise board for more than 25 years and also served on the A&W Yum! Brands co-op purchasing board. He cites integrity as the top core value and leadership quality that drives his operations and interactions with customers, employees, and others throughout the A&W system.

“We are proud to see James Brajdic’s recognition for the Multi-Unit Franchisee MVP award. He has been a part of the A&W family for more than 40 years as a second-generation franchise partner, and his growth with A&W is commendable,” says Betsy Schmandt, CEO and president of A&W. “We greatly appreciate his contributions on the board of the National A&W Franchise Association as well as within our greater franchise community and his local communities. This award is well deserved, and we’re confident he’ll continue to achieve great things.”

MVP Questions

Why do you think you were recognized with this award? I honestly don’t feel like I do anything special. You just do what you do. It’s only when you receive recognition that you’re forced to reflect on your actions. I’ve always approached sitting at the “big table” with the mindset of learning as much as possible from those around me. We’ve had the privilege of being mentored by some truly incredible people. As you get older, you naturally find yourself in the role of a mentor. I genuinely enjoy mentoring others and want everyone to succeed even if that sometimes includes your competition.

How have you raised the bar in your own company? We are consistently exploring new technologies, attending conferences, and staying proactive in the ever-changing restaurant industry. We invest a lot of time coaching and mentoring our general managers, providing them with weekly access to both me and my business partner. Together, we bring more than 80 years of restaurant experience to the table. Spending quality time with our staff not only helps develop their skill, but opens the door to fresh ideas and insights that can drive positive changes in our business.

What innovations have you created and implemented to build your company? We are constantly adjusting our work week to implement new systems and improve our operations. Attending the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference has been a valuable source of fresh ideas, many of which we’ve brought back and successfully implemented in our business.

During Covid, we recognized the need to transition to a cloud-based POS system and were the first franchise to make that change amid the pandemic. While we didn’t start with the best online ordering platforms, the support and leverage from A&W allowed us to secure the right systems to drive success, and our sales continue to grow.

I’ve always envisioned having a robust enterprise system, so I’m genuinely excited about our new accounting and operations platform with Restaurant 365, an optional service offered by our POS provider. This platform will enable us to mentor our general managers consistently, offering them real-time financial insights and fostering ongoing growth and development.

What core values do you believe contributed to winning this award? I have always believed that integrity is the cornerstone of strong leadership. Upholding high integrity has helped me build trust and create a long-term success model for my family, employees, peers, franchisor, and board members. Maintaining integrity in every action is crucial. It’s what sustains lasting relationships and drives sustainable success.

When you consistently make the right choices, not only do you earn the respect of those around you, but you experience a sense of fulfillment and confidence. This inner alignment empowers you to lead with authenticity and conviction, setting a positive example for others to follow.

How important is community involvement to you and your company? My father was a genuinely humble person who always believed in giving back to the community. He taught me the importance of giving without expecting recognition, and we’ve carried that lesson forward. When it comes to donations, our answer is always “yes.” We give with compassion, staying true to the values my father instilled and helping others quietly and with a sincere heart.

What leadership qualities do you find essential for you and your team? Integrity is undoubtedly a vital leadership quality. In addition, empathy, a clear vision for the future, accountability, and adaptability are the core values that guide my leadership approach. These principles allow me to lead with a genuine passion for our employees and a true sense of joy in being part of the A&W business. When you lead with these core qualities, this business doesn’t feel like work; it feels like purpose and fulfillment.