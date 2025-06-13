Extra Innings: Former Minor League Pitcher finds Second Career in Franchising

Name: Grady Hinchman

Title: Multi-Unit Franchisee

Company: Altitude Trampoline Park

No. of units: 5 Altitude Trampoline Park

Age: 43

Family: Wife Beth and daughters, Emery and Lainey

Years in franchising: 10

Years in current position: 6

Grady Hinchman is the 2025 Innovation Award MVP (Most Valuable Performer) for bringing a new and unique contribution to his brand.

When Grady Hinchman was a pitcher in the New York Mets’ minor league system 20 years ago, his sole focus was reaching the major leagues and establishing a successful career at the highest level. At the time, he didn’t think much about alternative career plans and certainly didn’t anticipate becoming a franchise owner. Professional sports can be fickle, however, and plans and dreams can be dashed at any time.

Hinchman was released by the Mets when he was 26, leaving him with a decision to make about what to do next in life. He connected with a Planet Fitness in Florida that was looking for someone to handle membership sales. Hinchman later moved up in the system, serving as manager and then director of operations for several locations. More importantly, he was introduced to the franchise system and learned about all aspects of the business, such as operations, financing, real estate, and marketing.

Around that time, Hinchman met Andre Carollo, the owner of a marketing agency in Tampa. He and Carollo discussed franchising and researched several options. Hinchman was impressed by the financial opportunities with Altitude Trampoline Park and looked at the fun, family-friendly concept through the eyes of his daughters, who were 6 and 8 at the time. Hinchman and Carollo partnered together to open their first park in 2020.

After becoming a franchisee, Hinchman took some of the concepts he learned with Planet Fitness and customized them to the Altitude model. He implemented a membership program that reached 10,000 members at his first franchise location. The program was quickly adopted by other parks throughout the system.

“We worked so hard to bring in new members but weren’t doing enough to retain them,” Hinchman says. “There wasn’t a platform at the time for retention. We found a company to handle that and thought it was a perfect solution. We used it across all our locations, and it was adopted by the corporate parks, and it may be pushed out system wide.”

Hinchman and his team engage local schools and communities about the fun, active experiences they can enjoy at Altitude Trampoline Parks. He is also mindful of creating a safe environment, which requires sufficient staff oversight in a 35,000-square-foot facility.

He has made a significant impact on the Altitude system through his dedicated approach to innovation, membership retention, safety, and franchise growth. In six years, he has served as vice chair of both the ATP franchise advisory board and the International Adventure and Trampoline Park Association. He was also named a Franchisee of the Year by the International Franchise Association. With five current locations and plans to add one or two new units each year, he shares advice for others looking for innovative ways to grow their businesses.

“It is important to be resourceful and work with people who have experience or are creative minds,” he says. “If you think you may have innovative ideas, don’t be afraid to test them out and implement them.”

MVP QUESTIONS

Why do you think you were recognized with this award? I have experience in observing successful concepts from other brands and seeing how they will fit into our model. I thrive on being a connector. I meet many different types of people in different businesses. I am always trying to stay ahead of the “what’s next” generation and anticipate the customers’ expectations for more and better.

How have you raised the bar in your own company? I learned a lot from my previous places of employment in offering a best-in-class product. When I opened my first location in Orlando at the end of 2020, I was working with a blank canvas. I knew we had to introduce our brand in a way to put us on the map. I needed to provide a safe and incredible guest experience as people were getting comfortable going out again following the pandemic. We want to over deliver to our customers and hold our teams to a high standard. By doing this, we have been the top location in the system for multiple years.

What innovations have you created and used to build your company? I was a big advocate and player in introducing a successful membership model within our brand. We introduced a model that was similar to what I saw while working with Planet Fitness and customized it to Altitude Trampoline Park. We quickly got up to 10,000 members, and it was soon implemented system wide. Additionally, I partner with our suppliers to push the envelope on the attractions being developed and how they are applied to my business. I am always trying to make the next venue better than the previous one.

What core values do you think helped you win this award? I am always looking at how anything is possible with a collective approach and getting the right people involved to make it happen. My core values are determination, collaboration, and innovation.

How important is community involvement to you and your company? We are a big part of each community we serve. Our business is family entertainment and children of all ages. The business seasons are largely based on local school schedules. We host field trips, summer camps, and first-responder events.

What leadership qualities are important to you and your team? Accountability, selflessness, and professionalism. I encourage my management team to run their venues as if it’s their own. Empowering people will allow their skills to develop. They sometimes surprise themselves with what they are capable of doing.

PERSONAL

First job: I worked at a lumber yard in the summer when I was 16.

Formative influences/events: Three people have had a major influence on my career in franchising. I worked for Glenn Dowler at Planet Fitness, and he taught me how the franchise system worked. Andre Carollo is a partner of mine with Altitude Trampoline Park. After I introduced him to franchising, we hit the ground running. I have been learning business alongside him now for six years. Imre Szenttornyay, founder and president of Cielo, our technology partner, and I have developed a close relationship through multiple innovations over the years.

Key accomplishments: Played professional baseball in the New York Mets’ minor league system.

Biggest current challenge: Dealing with the inherent risks of trampoline parks and the insurance intricacies that go into that. It is a challenge to maintain the numbers we strive for with the insurance rates continuing to rise.

Next big goal: Finding the next brand to add to my portfolio.

First turning point in your career: Working and being mentored by Glenn Dowler at Planet Fitness. It was my first full-time job following my playing career, and Glenn took me under his wing and introduced me to franchising.

Best business decision: Getting into the family entertainment center (FEC) world. I loved the fitness industry, and the FEC opportunity came when my time at Planet Fitness ended. At that time, my daughters were 6 and 8 and the perfect age for the concept. I looked at FDDs and saw the financial possibilities and thought it was a great opportunity. It is in a setting where people are active, families are present together, and there’s a break from the phone-based childhood. There is a family feeling at the core of business, and the product you are selling is fun. There is nothing better.

Hardest lesson learned: The inherent risk associated with owning and operating an FEC and how to navigate those waters. The influence of insurance and risk forces me to reconfigure my park design—how I lay out a facility—which has the most influence on operations. It can compromise the thrill and fun the kids feel. We live in a litigious world, and we must strike a balance between fun and safety.

Work week: The work week is blended with life with no true hour allowance. I’m always ready to push ideas and answer the call.

Exercise/workout: Pickleball, surfing, and golf.

Best advice you ever got: “One thing at a time, my boy,” which was my grandfather’s approach to everything.

What’s your passion in business? Developing future leaders and innovation.

How do you balance life and work? An equal commitment to both with no exceptions.

Guilty pleasure: Fresh-baked cookies.

Favorite book: Good to Great by Jim Collins.

Favorite movie: “Into the Wild.”

What do most people not know about you? I started college as a painting fine arts major.

Pet peeve: Procrastination.

What did you want to be when you grew up? A professional baseball player.

Last vacation: Slovenia in the summer of 2024.

Person you’d most like to have lunch with: Both of my late grandfathers.

MANAGEMENT

Business philosophy: It’s not that hard to do the right thing. That doesn’t mean you won’t experience challenges, but when you’re doing the right thing, the path will still lead to a positive result that you can feel good about.

Management method or style: Very hands-on, leading by example.

Greatest challenge: Knowing when to delegate.

How do others describe you? From my district manager, “He leads by example, cares about people, and treats everyone fairly. He leads with his heart and genuinely cares about everyone in his organization.”

Have you ever been in a mentor-mentee relationship? What did you learn? Yes, many times. The one who stands out the most is Imre Szenttornyay. He is a true innovator, and we share many long conversations that start with, “I have an idea” or “I’m working on this new concept.” He has always inspired me to push what is possible, overcome obstacles, and never feel I have to do it alone. He has been there for me through some low times in business and life and has always been there to celebrate the big wins. He has been, and will continue to be, a mentor in my life and business.

One thing you’re looking to do better: Delegate with trust and don’t micromanage.

How you give your team room to innovate and experiment: I always welcome new ideas and innovations. The business we are in requires a creative mind, and I tap into my people constantly.

How close are you to operations? I live and breathe operations daily.

What are the two most important things you rely on from your franchisor? To lead the charge with technology blending into our business. To stay innovative and cutting-edge. To create and maintain a culture with brand standards.

What you need from vendors: Forward thinking and an understanding of the evolution of our industry. Understanding our challenges and adapting their offering to meet our needs and the industry’s requirements.

Have you changed your marketing strategy in response to the economy? How? My business partner also owns the ad agency that handles the marketing for our parks. It is important to be in front of the right audiences. We rely heavily on organic social marketing and share fun videos of people having a great time in our facilities. Some of our employees have large social media followings, so we allow collaborations with the business to get in front of more eyes and share good content with large audiences. I am a firm believer that I have to spend money on marketing and showcase our product.

How is social media affecting your business? Social media is a driver for our business, and organic content by our guests is a gold mine for our business.

How are you using technology, like AI, to manage your business? We will be doing more in the future. We are working on implementing a SmartSigns program featuring KYAI (Know Your Audience Intelligence) to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time. We also use AI tools, such as chatbots, and are currently working on a call-routing AI agent.

How do you hire and fire? I hire based on personality and potential. I can teach the Altitude business, but I cannot teach personality. For firing, depending on the level of the employee, we will coach them out as constructively as possible.

How do you train and retain? I use a strong LMS platform that we get from our corporate office. I love to role-play with my team. It helps teach them the unpredictable nature of the job. When a situation deviates from normal business procedures, we want to equip our staff with the tools to course correct and resolve the situation. I have a young staff, and it’s often their first job, so I build a strong foundation of basic skills to build upon. I know they won’t be here for an extended time, so I want to equip them with skills they can carry to future careers.

Fastest way into your doghouse: Not being accountable for expectations.

BOTTOM LINE

Annual revenue: $12 million.

2025 goals: At least one additional unit and increase the annual revenue to $15 million.

Growth meter: How do you measure your growth? To increase our top line and have an EBITDA of 25 to 35%. We also look at unit volume as an ownership group and strive to add one or two new units per year.

Vision meter: Where do you want to be in five years? 10 years? I would like to have at least three brands in my portfolio with a combined unit total of 20, maintain a great work-life balance, and travel the world.

Do you have brands in different segments? Why/why not? Not at this time.

Are you experiencing economic growth in your market? Florida is a hot market. The growth in our state is rapid. Different types of businesses are popping up everywhere.

How do changes in the economy affect the way you do business? It is similar to a domino effect. The biggest concern now is navigating the wage increases creatively. We want to always pay a fair wage for the particular position and not compromise. Pricing our product is a luxury as we are selling experience. We can adjust pricing based on the discretionary income available to the market I operate in.

How do you forecast for your business? Our customers are families. We forecast our business in tandem with the local school calendars. We always look for year-over-year growth each month. We have certain goals to hit and a margin to maintain, and it varies by market.

Experience with private equity, local banks, national banks, other institutions? Why/why not? We have used a local bank to finance our locations and have a great relationship. Once we are ready for an exit, we will have deeper conversations with the PE groups that have spoken to us about our business in the past.

What are you doing to take care of your employees? We offer competitive salaries and provide health insurance reimbursement for higher-end employees. We host conventions to cultivate leadership development and give them a voice to be heard.

What laws and regulations are affecting your business, and how are you dealing with them? The rapid increase in minimum wage. The ASTM standards are the guiding rules for our industry and are always under scrutiny by state lawmakers. Regulations are becoming more and more present in the FEC space. Brands in our space continue to fight the good fight to ensure that regulations being enforced are fair for the businesses. We can’t compromise safety, so we comply.

How do you reward/recognize top-performing employees? We give out quarterly bonuses for each location. Their goals are not easy, but they are attainable. If you prove yourself to be a great leader, there is an opportunity for upward advancement. We want to position them for their next roles.

What kind of exit strategy do you have in place? It is not something that is on my radar at the moment. I want to focus on the now and not what’s next. Maybe in the future, I could potentially work with private equity to purchase the business and stay on in another role.