Q&A With Altitude Trampoline Park Franchisee Shahista Jiwani

Name: Shahista Jiwani

Title: Multi-unit franchisee

Brand: Altitude Trampoline Park

Units: 3

Years in franchising: 7

Why did you choose to franchise with a service brand? I was looking for a business opportunity that offered flexibility and allowed me to build something meaningful for my family while being actively involved. A service brand like Altitude Trampoline Park gave me that hands-on engagement with customers and the local community while also leveraging the backing of a strong franchisor.

How did you choose the sector and brand you did? My decision to join Altitude was influenced by the brand's innovation and the direct involvement of its founders. Their personal support during setup, along with the flexibility to design the park based on local market needs, really stood out. Coming from a background in finance and business intelligence, I did thorough market research and was drawn to the entertainment space because of its growth potential and the ability to serve a wide age range.

What different skill sets are required? Franchising with a service brand requires a mix of customer service excellence, operational oversight, and people management. It's not just about running a location; it's about delivering an experience. Skills in team training, community engagement, and strategic planning are essential, especially when you're working directly with guests and staff daily.

What are the advantages of choosing a service brand? One of the biggest advantages is the ability to tailor services to the local market. With Altitude, I'm not locked into specific attractions. I can adapt based on what my community wants. There's also the ongoing support from the franchisor, like our annual franchisee conference where we network, share best practices, and stay ahead of trends.

What are some keys to being able to operate multiple franchises at the same time? Success with multiple units comes down to a few critical things: hiring and retaining the right people, having efficient systems in place, and staying focused on the guest experience. I invest in my team with referral bonuses, team-building events, and hands-on training. Plus, we regularly reinvest in the parks with upgrades to keep things fresh and competitive.

How do you market and promote your business? We focus heavily on creating a memorable customer experience, which in turn drives word of mouth. Cleanliness, safety, and friendly staff are our best marketing tools. In addition, we participate in local events and collaborate with the community to build strong local recognition.

What would you recommend to anyone considering a service brand? Do your homework. Market research and location selection are everything. Look for a franchisor that offers support and lets you adapt to your local market. Above all, be prepared to engage directly with your customers and team. That personal touch is what sets successful service brands apart.