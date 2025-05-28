 Springer Opens 24th Captain D's Location

Springer Opens 24th Captain D's Location

By: M. Scott Morris | 1,458 Reads | 4 Shares

Springer Opens 24th Captain D's Location

Multi-unit franchisee Joe Springer recently opened a Captain D's fast-casual seafood restaurant in Jackson, Tennessee. The new unit is at 73 Chloe Place Drive, and it is Springer's 24th Captain D's location.

"We're thrilled that Joe is expanding in Jackson. As our second largest operator, he has demonstrated great leadership and expertise in operations and offering top-notch service to our guests,” said Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D's. “We know he will continue his track record of success with the brand.”

Springer first became a Captain D's franchisee in 2009. He has 23 other stores located in the Memphis area with restaurants in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. This is Springer's third Captain D's restaurant opening this year , demonstrating his commitment to the brand.

Published: May 28th, 2025

Share this Feature

Sonny’s BBQ
SPONSORED CONTENT
Sonny’s BBQ
SPONSORED CONTENT
Sonny’s BBQ
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Doner Shack
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

Indevia Accounting
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas
MAR 24-27TH, 2026

Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a healthier, quick-casual restaurant brand with 1,500+ locations in 44 states. One of its key differentiators is what the...
Cash Required:
$175,000
Request Info
Learn More
Anytime Fitness
Anytime Fitness makes wellness approachable for millions of members and gives franchisees the opportunity to be a part of a worldwide family of...
Cash Required:
$225,000
Request Info
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters