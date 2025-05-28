Springer Opens 24th Captain D's Location

Multi-unit franchisee Joe Springer recently opened a Captain D's fast-casual seafood restaurant in Jackson, Tennessee. The new unit is at 73 Chloe Place Drive, and it is Springer's 24th Captain D's location.

"We're thrilled that Joe is expanding in Jackson. As our second largest operator, he has demonstrated great leadership and expertise in operations and offering top-notch service to our guests,” said Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D's. “We know he will continue his track record of success with the brand.”

Springer first became a Captain D's franchisee in 2009. He has 23 other stores located in the Memphis area with restaurants in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. This is Springer's third Captain D's restaurant opening this year , demonstrating his commitment to the brand.