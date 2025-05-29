Ten Years Strong: How to Build a Resilient Franchise Business That Lasts

Most new business owners know the stats: nearly half of businesses don’t make it past five years, and by year ten, only about 35 percent are still open. But lasting success isn’t built on luck. It’s about creating a business that aligns with your life, community, and long-term goals.

Whether you’re just starting out or looking to strengthen an existing franchise location, it helps to learn from those who’ve navigated the challenges and come out stronger. Here are five strategies that can help your business not only survive - but thrive – no matter the industry.

Build a customer experience that fuels loyalty

Your most powerful marketing tool isn’t a campaign, it’s a happy customer who returns and tells others about your business. For example, 85-90 percent of bookings at my franchise come from repeat clients, and that level of loyalty doesn’t happen by accident.

To earn that kind of trust, you need to go beyond just providing great service. Customers value honesty about a product or offering. Instead of simply recommending against something, offer alternatives. Provide the full picture so they can make informed decisions. When customers feel that you have their best interests at heart and don’t view them as a sale, they’ll keep coming back.

Recruit like it’s your most important job – because it is

Too many franchisees treat hiring as an afterthought. But the truth is, recruitment is one of the most crucial parts of building a successful business. Most franchisees need employees who are well-suited for customer-facing roles, so during the interview process, look for strong communicators, active listeners, and people who genuinely connect with others. You can teach systems, but you can’t teach empathy.

Don’t overlook your own customers. Many of your best team members could start as clients – people who already love the brand and understand what great customer service should look and feel like.

Be everywhere in your community and business will follow

Don’t wait for customers to come to you, go out and meet them. Attend HOA meetings, community fairs, charity events, and local business groups. If you own a travel franchise, share travel safety tips. If you own a fitness studio, talk about health and the importance of working out.

You don’t have to sell at these events, you just have to show up, be visible, and build relationships. That community connection will build awareness and credibility further than any ad campaign.

Make data your secret weapon

“Work smarter, not harder” is a common saying, but to do that, you need the right tools. Franchisees should invest in and consistently use customer relationship management (CRM) tools and marketing systems. It’s important to leverage these platforms to efficiently analyze customer data and identify which clients are the best fit for specific products or services.

By targeting the right customers, you avoid wasting time on outreach that doesn’t lead anywhere. If you’re not analyzing your customer data, you’re missing out on potential repeat clients.

Adapt, even when it’s uncomfortable

The biggest shifts in business often come during times of uncertainty. For example, during the pandemic, many customers who once relied solely on self-service or online options began seeking expert advice and support when things went sideways.

Today, the role of a franchisee is more consultative than ever. While automation and artificial intelligence are valuable in certain aspects of a business, people still want human interaction. They want to speak with someone who understands their needs and emotions, which is something technology can’t replicate. By positioning yourself as a trusted guide rather than just a service provider, you’ll become invaluable in your industry.

Resilience comes from clarity and having a vision. Know what you want from your business, invest in people who reflect your values, and focus on long-term relationships over short-term wins. If you do that, ten years is just the beginning.

Rich Rogers is a franchisee with Expedia Cruises in Sarasota, Florida.