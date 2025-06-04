O'Neill Signs 7-Unit Agreement With Barberitos

Matt O'Neill, a Florida-based restaurant operator and entrepreneur, signed a seven-unit deal to build Barberitos units. The fast-casual burrito restaurants are planned for Tampa and St. Petersburg.

In 2024, O'Neill opened his first Barberitos in Tampa, the second location in the state, which became one of the brand's top restaurants within its first six months. With a second location under way and a new agreement signed to develop seven more, O'Neill is accelerating Barberitos' growth across the Tampa/St. Pete market.

"I visited a Barberitos more than a decade ago and immediately saw the potential for the concept in Tampa," O'Neill said. "The strong performance of our first location, and the brand's strong support system validated that belief. Tampa Bay is one of Florida's most promising growth markets, and I'm confident it's the right place to scale the brand."

O'Neill developed his own restaurant concept and held corporate roles at Zaxby's and Einstein Bros. Bagels, where he focused on launching new locations and improving underperforming units. He and his brother co-own a private equity firm that specializes in hospitality and retail. He also serves on Barberitos' Franchise Advisory Council.

"We're proud to continue partnering with Matt as he expands Barberitos' presence in high-potential markets, such as Tampa/St. Pete," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WoWorks, which owns the brand. "This agreement reflects the strong demand for Barberitos' fresh, health-conscious dining options and our commitment to partnering with visionary entrepreneurs to expand our footprint."





