Guzman To Develop Pokeworks in Texas

Agustin Guzman recently signed a 10-unit deal to develop Pokeworks restaurants in the greater San Antonio, Texas, market as well as the Rio Grande Valley.

Guzman is a former Olympic swimmer and seasoned entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience across the restaurant, food, retail, logistics, and pharmaceutical industries.

"I've experienced success across varying industries, but what sets Pokeworks apart is their momentum: It's a high-performing brand that's constantly improving, innovating, and growing," Guzman said. "The brand's alignment with my values, alongside their strong unit economics and continued expansion, makes the decision to expand into San Antonio a clear one."

He currently operates Pokeworks' McAllen location and is in the process of opening his second location in Mission. Guzman moved from Mexico to the U.S. at age 15 to pursue his athletic dreams and has since translated that same ambition into business.

"Texas has always remained a key market for our growth plans, and selling out its largest city while locking in a major development deal in San Antonio is an incredible accomplishment," said Peter Yang, co-founder and chief development officer of Pokeworks. "This is a true testament to our incredible franchisees and a reflection of our continued commitment to support those in our franchise network and help them continue to grow and build within the brand. Seeing our recent performance, we look forward to seeing mirrored growth in other key Texas markets and across the nation."