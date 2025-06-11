Pandher, Suri Sign 40-Unit Port of Subs Deal

Seasoned entrepreneurs Jagpal Pandher and Kunal Suri signed a regional development agreement with Port of Subs to open 40 new locations across the Denver and Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan areas.

Pandher and Suri, along with their experienced team, will oversee the development and operations across both Colorado and Texas, bringing a unified approach to market expansion.

"Port of Subs stood out for its rapid growth that has been making waves within the industry for the past three years and strong, loyal customer base," Pandher said.

Pandher had more than 15 years of success operating multi-unit 7-Eleven franchises while Suri brings expertise as a former enterprise product strategist and franchise development leader. With deep backgrounds in franchising, technology, and business strategy, the team plans to open 20 units in each region with initial locations expected to launch within the year.

"We're building a franchise network that puts community and consistency first, and Port of Subs will help us accomplish that given its impressive legacy," Suri said. "Both Colorado and Texas are growing markets for the brand, and we're eager to support its expansion."

Supporting the venture are Harpreet Kaur and Puneet Suri, accomplished professionals with backgrounds in franchise operations and financial services. Their focus will be on supporting franchisees with a hands-on, service-oriented approach while laying the groundwork for sustainable brand growth. Collectively, the team has worked with respected brands, McDonald's, Starbucks, 7-Eleven, and Target.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jagpal, Kunal, and their exceptional team to the Port of Subs franchise family," said Healey Mendicino, president of Port of Subs. "Their proven leadership and business experience make them the perfect partners as we accelerate our national expansion. This 40-unit deal is a major milestone in bringing our brand to more communities across Texas and Colorado as these states are key growth markets for our brand."